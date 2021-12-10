Kitsch Leg Lamps to Fulfill Your ‘Christmas Story’ Dreams

Few holiday movies are as instantly identifiable—and quotable—as "A Christmas Story." For decades, people have loved tuning in to see the hilarious story of Ralphie Parker and his epic holiday quest to get a BB gun for Christmas. Of course, there’s so much more to the story than that, including his dad’s precious leg lamp, which tragically gets broken at some point.

While the kitsch lighting fixtures are undeniably tacky, leg lamps have become a universal symbol of "A Christmas Story" fandom—and a cheeky way to celebrate the holidays with a piece of unexpected home decor. And lucky for you, you can grab a leg lamp of your own just in time for the holidays—and beyond. Snag one of these charming lamps to display in a place of honor at yours.

A Christmas Story 20 inch Leg Lamp Prop Replica This leg lamp is a replica that’s actually licensed to the National Entertainment Collectibles Association. So basically, it’s as close to the real deal as you can get. Both the base and the actual lamp light up, just like the original. Add a 40-watt bulb to the lamp, plug the whole thing in, and you’re good to go. Buy at Amazon $ 36.99 Free Shipping

A Christmas Story House Exclusive Leg Lamp LED Night Light Prefer a more subtle leg lamp experience? This version is actually a night light. It stands at a proud eight inches tall and easily plugs into any standard outlet. A nice perk, just in case you want to give it as a gift: It comes in the classic “frageelay” box. Buy at Amazon $ 19.99 Free Shipping

Kurt Adler Leg Lamp 3D Tinsel Lighted Lawn Decor Share your Christmas Story fandom with the entire neighborhood with the help of this leg lamp lawn light. Standing at a majestic 28 inches high, this lamp is lit with the help of 35 mini 120-volt lights. Even though it’s made for the outdoors, it still features the classic fringe detail. Buy at Amazon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

A Christmas Story Mini Leg Lamp Kit This mini leg lamp makes the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. It’s just three inches high, making it perfect for perching on a desk or table. Even though this is tiny, it still lights up, just like the original. The set comes with a movie-themed book of stickers, too. Buy at Target $ 9.29

A Christmas Story Clapper Leg Lamp Night Light Want to take the cheesiness to the next level? How about a Clapper version of the leg lamp? This plug-in lamp doesn’t just light up when you clap—it also spews out movie quotes (clap three times for sound). Just plug it in and enjoy. Buy at Amazon $ 27.8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

45-Inch Full Size Leg Lamp At $199, this leg lamp is an investment, but if you’re looking for a huge lamp that can become a family heirloom, it’s worth considering. At 45 inches tall, this lamp is more than double the size of many other options on the market—and it has all the details you know and love in the classic. Buy at Amazon $ 199.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kurt Adler Leg Lamp String Lights Why settle for one leg lamp when you can have ten? This string light set features a slew of 3.5-inch lights strung over 30 inches of wire for a full-on experience. You can pop them up indoors or out—pretty much wherever you see the need for a more festive vibe. Buy at Amazon $ 34.8 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.