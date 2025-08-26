Adam Sandler Addresses Controversial ‘SNL50’ Song Lyric
CAN’T TELL ME NOTHING
Adam Sandler addressed the song he sang at SNL50 that earned him a “thank you” from Kanye West during the height of the rapper’s antisemitic online rants. Speaking to Vulture, Sandler said that the “antisemitic” lyric many assumed referred to West was actually about “whoever” fits the description. “Whoever wants to grab that one, it’s up to them,” he told the site. During Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special, Sandler sang a humorous, emotional tribute to his experience working on the show from 1991 to 1995 and its impact on the culture. The lyric, “50 years of finding out your favorite musician is antisemitic” seemed at the time to acknowledge that one such impact was elevating West, who in the midst of the show’s 50th celebrations, was posting racist, antisemitic comments from his social media accounts. As the rapper was top of public mind for antisemitic comments at the time, he immediately assumed Sandler had referenced him and took it as a compliment, writing, “Adam Sandler, thank you for the love,” on X in a since-deleted post. Sandler never named anyone or expanded on his thought until the Vulture interview, in which he declined to name “a specific” person who inspired the lyric. “Sadly, there’s been a few,” he told the site.