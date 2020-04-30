I Never Thought I’d Use My Lint Roller for This

I grew up in a house with one dog, and while she was the only animal, it felt like our house was being overrun by animals constantly. There was just hair everywhere. Everytime you sat down, your pants would be covered in specks of white hair. It became an unavoidable truth that we just had to live with, even despite our best vacuuming efforts. Then, we broke out the lint roller and everything changed. I’ve always thought that’s what lint rollers are for: animal hair, and well, lint, but self-isolation has taught me that this trusty tool has another, more profound use.

This weekend, my girlfriend gave me a haircut (don’t ask how it went), and if it weren’t for my favorite lint roller, I’d still be covered in hair. OK, hear me out. This lint roller is a step above the rest not just because it excels at rollin’ up lint, but because it has an ergonomic handle and when a sheet gets covered in hair, it tears off cleanly and with ease. But the best thing? That’s a no brainer. When I’ve used up a roll, which I do fairly frequently, it’s a snap to take it off and replace it.

I use my lint roller for my own hair, sure, and lint, but I also use it for when my blankets shed everywhere, cleaning out drawers, and most recently, when I dropped a glass of wine and there were tiny shards of glass everywhere. With a lint roller, I find myself asking not what can this do, but really, what can’t it?

Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

