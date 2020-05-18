Even Though You Can’t Go To These Stores, They All Have Amazing Products to Up Your Quarantine Lifestyle

Just because you can’t walk into your favorite local store right now doesn’t mean you should stop shopping there. In fact, they might have exactly what you need to feel normal again. Whether it’s a perfect quarantine dress or some home goods to spruce up your space, these stores are stocked full of goods you’ll love. And besides, small businesses are struggling right now, and would love some support. So why not? You have a few minutes, and window shopping never hurt anyone. To help out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite local boutiques to shop from.

CLOTHING

Bird Brooklyn: Based in Brooklyn, Bird has an amazing lineup of dresses, jumpsuits, tees, pants and more, that’s all super fashionable and eco-conscious.

Big Bud Press: This LA boutique is a little more fashion forward, with fun tie-die designs, cropped ties, and size inclusive, unisex goods. They may be small, but they aim to make something that as many people as possible will like.

Myrtle: Based in Los Angeles, Myrtle epitomizes LA fashion with super flowy and summery dresses, blouses, and more. All pieces are created by independent female designers.

Altar’d: Altar’d is on a mission to give you a dress for every occasion: even quarantine. They also have some really great face masks you can preorder now.

Saint Claude Social Club: Based in New Orleans, this accessories driven shopping experience reflects the je ne sais quoi of New Orleans style. Brands produce colorful, bright clothing that are perfect statement pieces.

HOMEGOODS

Parts & Labour: If you’re looking for an amazing set of tea towels, Parts & Labor has you covered with cute desert themed ones. They also have really cool prints from local Austin artists.

The Primary Essentials: Based in Brooklyn, this home goods boutique has glassware, stoneware, and artisanal crafted goods that will spruce up your home in no time.

Yowie: This Philadelphia store curates small collections from friends, independent artists, and designers for you to bring right into your home. Whether that’s a fun new planter, an awesome looking mug, or something else entirely is up to you.

Coming Soon: One of my favorite places to shop is Coming Soon. They always have something weird to add to a side table, like this completely pointless bathing lady dish, that while it’s purpose is still unknown to me, is one of my favorite things in my home.

Beam BK: Beam has really exciting, sleek home goods that will stylize your home, no question. Whether it’s a wonderful candle, throw pillow, or decorative table lamp, these are all one-of-a-kind pieces.

FOOD

Happy Valley Meat Company: You can never have too much meat in the freezer in my opinion. Happy Valley will send you meat straight off the farm, frozen, so you can dethaw and cook up something delicious.

Rastelli’s: Rastelli’s, a renowned New Jersey Butcher Shop is shipping meat all over the country. That’s right, you can get restaurant quality Wagyu beef patties delivered straight to your door.

Farm to People: This is the online version of all the farmer’s markets you’ve been missing. For NYC residents it has all of the fresh produce and farmer’s market treats you could ever ask for.

Asian Veggies: This is new, but if you’re looking for hard to find asian vegetables for whatever you might be cooking up, this is the spot. Enoki mushrooms, check, bok choy, check. They also have a lot of pantry staples, too.

Liberty Duck: If you’re on the west coast, treat yourself to some excellent duck breast. Liberty duck will ship to most west coast states, and trust me, it’ll be the best duck you’e ever had.

LIFESTYLE

Need Supply Co: Based out of Richmond, Virginia, Need Supply Co. is a Scouted favorite. They have incredible clothing and homegoods that will keep you checking in on them every week.

Blokhill: Blokhill doesn’t just have great clothing, they have home goods to go with it. Like areaware-stacking planters, and a fantastic curation of incense, soaps, and totes to try on for size.

Kaight: A clothing store, a home design space, and an apothecary, Kaight has eco-friendly options that look good too. Their curated gifts are great to send to a friend who might be needing one right now.

Friends NYC: Whether you’re stocking your home spa, or hoping to spruce up your quarantine outfit, Friends is the place for you. They have really fun jewelry, one of a kind ceramics, and dresses that you won’t be able to resist.

Standard Goods: Looking for something that smells like the great outdoors? Or maybe some fun socks to wear around the house. This Seattle boutique is designed for homebodies, which at this point, is all of us.