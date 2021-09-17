The Long Sleeve Tees I Can’t Live Without Once Fall Arrives

Fall can be a tricky time for layering. Where I live in New England, some days feel like a cool winter morning when you leave for work and a sweltering summer afternoon on the commute home. Wear a T-shirt and you’ll be instantly frigid; bundle up and you are drenched in sweat by midday. It took far too long for me to realize that the solution to all my problems was the long sleeve tee. It is the ideal fall layer.

With modern technical apparel, one can roll up the sleeves on the right tee and rejoice in all the moisture-wicking and breathability that keeps you cool in toasty weather, or roll them down and let the temperature-regulating fabric do its job as the perfect base layer. This kind of versatility makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. Once fall rolls around, these are the long sleeve tees I can't live without.

Strato Tech Tee California brand Vuori makes clothing that deftly straddles the line between performance and style. Their Strato Tech Tee is super soft, incredibly stretchy (with 4% elastane), and features an athletic fit that will move with you. This breathable tee is ideal for those warmer fall days when your activity level will be moderate. Shop at Vuori $

Metal Vent Tech 2.0 It may be a mouthful, but the Metal Vent Tech 2.0 is the long sleeve tee I reach for when I know I will be working up a sweat. The seamless construction and slim fit make it ideal for anything you throw at it, and it is odor-repellent, meaning you can transition from workout to an evening out without skipping a beat. Shop at Lululemon $

Everyday Pocket Tee For a slightly warmer and dressier layer with a chest pocket and curved hemline, look no further than the Everyday Pocket Tee from Myles Apparel. It is less stretchy and slightly heavier than the previous options, but the polyester-cotton blend is finished with Polygiene® odor control, so you can work up a sweat with no problem. The sleeves can be tight, so you are unlikely to roll them up, but the fit is exceptional and on a cool fall day that snug feel is perfect under a jacket. Shop at Myles Apparel $

Proof 72 Hour Merino LS Tee I haven’t worn one of these for 72 hours (my wife would probably start an inquiry around hour 36), but this is the tee that made me a believer in merino. No matter how much deodorant I wear, if I sweat in a pure polyester layer everyone in my vicinity will know. The Proof Merino Tee has not produced an odor yet, and it is the ultimate in versatility, feeling super light and airy when it’s hot, and perfectly cozy when temperatures drop. It might just be the Fall layer to rule them all. Shop at Huckberry $

