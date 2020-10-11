This Is the Best Mug I’ve Found for Infusing Loose Leaf Tea

If given the choice between loose leaf tea and a tea bag, I’ve been known to choose the latter because, well, it’s easier and I’m tired. You just plop the bag in a mug with hot water and voilà, you’ve got yourself a much-needed cuppa! What could be easier? However, my feelings suddenly changed when my significant other’s mom gifted me the Tea Forte Kati Steeping Cup, which comes with a lid and the best infuser I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

Normally, when dealing with loose leaf tea, you have to pour it out, measure it, and fit it inside a tiny infuser that needs to be manually opened and closed, all while spilling the teeny-tiny tea particles all over your kitchen. Making and drinking a cup of tea is supposed to be a comforting, meditative experience, but it’s not when you end up having to pick up pieces of tea while also wondering if pests like eating tea. Instead, you could be spending that time drinking said tea and staring wistfully out the window, stock image-style. Fortunately, the Kati Cup’s infuser basket allows me to get as wistful as I want, since it has a wide enough mouth that allows for no loose leaf spillage. Just thinking of it makes me want to cry tea-soaked tears of joy.

Between the double-walled ceramic tumbler and the matching ceramic lid — which are both microwave- and dishwasher- safe — your tea stays warm while you drink it. Since I live in Los Angeles and don’t have an air-conditioner, I’ve also made many cups of iced tea in this Kati tumbler and can report that it keeps the tea perfectly cold. Plus, once your tea is done infusing, you can even remove the lid and use it as a tray for your infuser basket. That means you don’t have to rush to empty and wash the infuser before it stains a surface in your home.

The Kati Cup makes 12 ounces of tea, meaning that it’s on the larger side when it comes to mugs and it comes in over 20 colors, designs, and patterns. On Amazon, the Kati Cup collectively has thousands of reviews, and has been rated between four and five stars. So if you don’t believe me, believe the thousands of other consumers who love this mug. Now, that’s the tea.

Tea Forte Kati Cup Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup

