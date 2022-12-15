Your Suitcase Is Subpar—Upgrade It With These Amazon Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The holidays are a huge time for travel, whether you’re going on a big vacation or visiting family and friends. And, while you could roll up to your destination in that ratty old suitcase you’ve been using since forever, you really deserve something a little better. Luckily, Amazon’s got you covered with a huge range of luggage sales, so you can upgrade without breaking the bank.

From compact carry-ons to matching sets and even fancy 360-wheeled expandables, there’s an Amazon luggage option for everyone. Even better: Most are marked down right now, making it even easier to trade up. While there is a slew of solid luggage options out there (it is Amazon, after all), consider upgrading with one of these standout on-sale travel bags below. Because you’re an adult now—it’s time to look the part.

Samsonite Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels Down from $200 Samsonite is a huge name in the luggage world, and with good reason: The company delivers quality suitcases that last. The Omni PC hardside is a roomy 24 inches and expands an extra few inches in case of overenthusiastic souvenir buying. It features a scratch-resistant micro-diamond polycarbonate exterior, so you don’t have to stress about your new suitcase looking like crap after going through baggage claim. Side-mounted TSA locks help keep your stuff secure, while four multi-directional spinner wheels allow you to cruise along with ease. Buy at Amazon $ 147 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Travelpro Softside Expandable Luggage With 4 Spinner Wheels Down from $170 The Travelpro Maxlite 5 has a soft exterior and two-inch expansion capability, giving you a little extra space to really cram things in. The suitcase features four-wheel spinners that can rotate 360, allowing you to glide through the airport like it’s nothing. Two exterior compartments give you room to stash essentials like your phone and book, while the top, side, and bottom carry handles give you options to hoist your gear around. Buy at Amazon $ 136 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set Down from $60 Can’t—or don’t want to—fit all your gear into one suitcase? Don’t sweat it. This three-piece Travelers Club set has got you covered with a 20-inch carry-on, 15-inch boarding tote, and 10-inch travel toiletry kit, all in matching exteriors. The suitcase expands for extra packing space and has four spinner wheels to allow you to change directions easily. A nice perk: The boarding tote has a back strap that can easily attach it to your luggage trolley. Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Travel Duffle Bag BAGSMART Weekender Overnight Bag Down from $50 Consider this roomy duffle for shorter trips—it can fit up to four days worth of essentials. The bag has some nice upgrades you won’t find in a gym bag, like a 15.6-inch laptop compartment and multiple accessory pockets to keep your phone charger and power banks organized. There’s even an included shoe bag and “wet pocket” to house stuff you don’t want mingling with your clothes. There’s even an exterior water bottle pocket to help ward off travel-related dehydration. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage Down from $150 With an ABS hardshell, bold blue color, and subtle graphic design, this American Tourister suitcase just looks cool. It also features cool perks, like an ergonomic handle you can move up and down with the push of a button and a zipped “modesty” pocket. The suitcase expands if you need extra room and comes with an impressive 10-year warranty. Buy at Amazon $ 96 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Expandable Luggage Set Down from $500 Whether you want to stock up on matching suitcases for the whole family or just have a ton of stuff to haul, this three-piece set from Samsonite is a stunner. Each suitcase has a hard shell to protect your stuff, along with four multi-directional spinner wheels. Side-mounted TSA locks to ward off would-be thieves, while you can enjoy an extra 1.5 inches in expansion as needed. Enjoy luggage in three sizes: 20, 24, and 28 inches. Buy at Amazon $ 430 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kenneth Cole Diamond Tower Luggage Lightweight Hardside Down from $160 This lightweight hardshell suitcase is a total stunner thanks to its luxe diamond-patterned exterior, which comes in various shades. It features eight wheels for maximum mobility, along with a telescoping handle to keep you comfortable as you schlep your gear around. At 28 inches, this suitcase is sizable enough to carry a week’s worth of clothes and then some. Need a little more give? It expands an extra two inches. Buy at Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

