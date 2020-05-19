Let Sleeping Dogs Lie In These Machine-Washable Beds

Whether you just got a new puppy or have had a dog for years, you probably already know that your dog bed better be washable. While I love dogs, they are prone to messes. Even though dogs should instinctually not relieve themselves in their beds, things happen. Whether that’s them spilling their dog-slobber filled water dish all over their bed, or just, well, relieving themselves, thankfully, there are machine washable dog beds that are easy to clean, and remain super comfortable, too. If you’re looking to give your pup a nice place to sleep, these easy-to-clean options are a great place to start.

FOR A STYLISH DOG BED

Max Bone Dog Bed Just because you need a washable bed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a nice bed. This bed is the most stylish I’ve seen and your dog will love it almost as much as you do. It’s made of microvelvet and repels dirt, pet ha Buy on Max Bone $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A DURABLE DOG BED

Wild One Dog Bed At first glance, this might look simple, but it’s an extremely durable bed made from polyweave that your pup will love. It has tiered foam for comfort, side rails for snuggling and curling up, and it’s water resistant to protect against accidents. But if one does happen, it’s really easy to unzip and throw in the wash, too. Buy on Wild One $ 95

FOR A NEW PUPPY

Midwest Homes for Pets Bed Set A great option if you have a pup, this is a great training bed. It’s super soft, but very affordable too, so you don’t have to worry about it getting ruined. It will survive a good amount of washes, but we’re dealing with a puppy after all. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CRATE TRAINING

JoicyCo Dog Bed If you’re working on getting your pup in a crate, this a great idea. It’s super thin yet comfortable so your dog can relax. But better yet, it’s 100% washable, so you can just chuck it in the wash again and again and again. And again. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ONE STEP AT A TIME

Anwa Dog Bed This is a great in between for dog owners who want to upgrade beyond a crate training pad, but aren’t sure they want to go all out on the nicest bed out there. This is machine-washable, super comfortable, and has a no-slip bottom, so it won’t slide around everywhere, like other dog beds always do. Buy on Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.