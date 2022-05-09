The Best Affordable Massage Guns for Sore Muscles & Post-Workout Recovery

Massage guns were invented by massage therapists and are now used in hospitals to treat a variety of muscle aches and pains. Many massage guns are designed to fit comfortably in their hands, as they also have the ability to work with other massaging tools for pain relief. Massage guns feature detachable heads that are specifically designed for various uses, plus adjustable pressure settings to best suit your needs.

Beyond managing pain, massage guns can even help treat skin conditions. If you’re interested in a massage gun, consider the following options. We've rounded up the best ones based on screen quality, user-friendly operation, and comfort.

Key Considerations

How powerful are massage guns?

The amplitude of a massage gun determines how powerful it will be, as it determines how deeply you will feel its effect on your body. Some massage guns offer an amplitude of about 16mm, and some as low as 12mm. The higher the amplitude of your massage gun, the more powerful it will be.

How often can you use a massage gun?

Typically, massage guns are expected to be used two to three times daily in short sessions. They should not be used for an extended period. Full body massage is expected to be within 15 minutes of each session.

Scouted's Tips

Are you trying to buy your ideal massage gun? You should then put the following into consideration before making your purchase:

Amplitude: As we mentioned, the higher the amplitude of your massage gun, the more powerful it will be. Note the amplitude before making a purchase; they are usually measured in mm.

Portability, weight, and battery life: If you're planning to use a massage gun that you can carry along with you to the gym, then you should consider the weight and the battery life. You would have to choose one that can be easily moved around and has good battery life.

LifePro Massage Gun This is our top pick, thanks to its different heads and intensity levels. It's easy to operate with an intuitive power switch right on the LED panel. It's ideal for boosting athlete performance and reducing pain. If you need a product you can operate with one hand, this one is your best bet. The rechargeable battery is convenient, although it may be less than the 6 hours advertised. Pros: Comes with a carrying case, Fitted with different tip attachments Cons: The battery ejection button can become hard to press Buy at Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TOLOCO Massage Gun, Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage If you want to relieve sore muscles, this product can help you get deep and improve blood flow. It comes with ten interchangeable heads plus 20 levels of speed to choose from. This product features a silicone handle that won't slip out of your hand or create any blisters on your palm for extended use. It's also lightweight and comes with a travel case for easier transport. Although its settings are versatile, this product can be a little loud. Pros: Light and easy to carry, comes with a sturdy handle Cons: Might be noisy for some individuals Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aerlang Muscle Massage Gun Down from $89 This massage gun is engineered with multiple speeds and comes with a variety of attachments to ensure you get the best massage possible. Pros: Has multiple speeds, the battery lasts a long time, the grip is comfortable and not slippery Cons: No release button that allows for easy attachment switching Buy at Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun This massager can be used on your feet to smooth away any achy muscle cramps and other foot problems This product comes in two colors. It also has a carrying case and multiple attachments to ensure all muscle groups are able to feel optimal relief. Pros: Takes the universal USB C-type charger, penetrates deep into your muscles, has an auto-off mechanic Cons: Battery power is lacking as it dies rather quickly Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.