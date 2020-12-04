These Collapsible Measuring Cups Take Up No Space, Lay Flat, and Easily Hang From a Hook
SAVE SOME SPACE
Even cooks with normal-sized kitchens can find themselves short on drawer and cabinet space. So you can imagine that people living in RVs, tiny houses and apartments are always on the lookout for kitchen items which take up as little room as possible. Fortunately, more and more collapsible cookware is becoming available, and the Fawei Collapsible Silicone Measuring Cups are my current favorite.
The cups come in a range of sizes, from one cup down to a quarter cup — the size of each is clearly marked in the center of each one. Each size is also assigned a specific bright color, so I can easily glance into the drawer and pull out the size I need without guessing.
Not only do these measuring cups fold completely flat, there are holes in the handles which allow them to be attached to a storage ring to be hung on a wall. That means they literally take up practically no space whatsoever in your kitchen drawers, and their bright colors liven up any space where they hang.
The measuring cups are made from food-grade silicone, which allows them to be tossed into the dishwasher, microwave and even a hot oven up to 230 degrees (if that’s something you need). They can also hold very hot liquids, even boiling water. Although it may seem like a minor factor, I also really like that they will neither break nor make loud noises if I happen to drop one.
I have been using these every single morning since I bought them, to measure coffee, oats, and boiling water, and they are holding up beautifully. While they may seem a bit thin, they are very sturdy, particularly the handles. They only weigh a few ounces, so even the flimsiest of hooks will hold them, and I can even throw them in my luggage.
