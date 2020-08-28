The Only Measuring Cup You Should Use Is This Silicone One from OXO

Measuring cups kind of suck. First of all, why is something whose sole function is to hold liquid (which is slippery) made of breakable glass? Secondly, I’m convinced measuring cups smell fear. I’ve spent way too much time cleaning up after whatever I’m pouring inevitably dribbles down the side and ends up all over my countertop or stove. That’s why, after recently shattering a second Pyrex measuring cup into a million pieces, I went in a new direction and found my new best friends: the OXO Good Grips Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cups.

Looking at these measuring cups, you can immediately tell how different they are from your classic Pyrex options. There are no handles, which can very easily get caught on the cords of kitchen appliances and can, and all too often, does lead to you hunched over your kitchen floor wearing a headlamp, picking up pieces of glass with duct tape (it was a long night). Instead, these silicone cups are squeezable, which makes holding and pouring liquid incredibly easy. They’re also great for thicker liquids, like honey or molasses or drizzling chocolate, which makes them ideal baking equipment.

They come in a three pack, so you can measure liquids as small as ⅛ cup. The honeycomb pattern helps disperse heat to keep your hand from getting burnt and they’re both dishwasher and microwave safe. Honestly, I can’t understand why more people don’t use silicone measuring cups because these are game-changing.

OXO Good Grips Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set Buy on Amazon $ 20

