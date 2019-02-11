Measuring Cups, Vegetable Peelers, Knife Sharpener, and More Kitchen Essentials You Always Forget You Need

This weekend I realized, way too late, that I didn’t have any dish towels that were clean. After this realization, I thought about all the small things in a kitchen that you forget about, until you need them, like said dish towels, or a measuring cup, or knife sharpener. It’s easy to get great knives or cookware, but what about the extra stuff? Well, here’s a bit of a checklist.
Baker Stripe Dish Towels
Set of 4
Getting a set of four (or more) dish towels is a great way to keep your kitchen clean and your unnecessary waste production at zero.
Knife Sharpener
This lightweight, pull-through sharpener is tiny, but mighty and will keep even your oldest knives like new.
Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Set with Cooling Rack
A set that includes baking dishes, cookie sheets, and a cooling rack is a must, even if you don't bake that often.
Microplane Premium Series Zester/Grater
What started as a woodworking tool is, in my opinion, best used to zest citrus, grate garlic or ginger, sprinkle parmesan cheese, and more.
PL8 Professional Mandoline
As someone that cries cutting even a shallot, a mandolin is a practically tear-free way to cut onions, but it obviously does much more than that.
Rabbit Citrus Juicer
Whether for cocktails or Crock Pots, a citrus press is a versatile necessity for adding a punch of flavor to a dish.
OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup
A measuring cup measures liquids like water and oil, while measuring spoons are for solids like flour, sugar, or salt.
Lovely Baking Rolling Pin Set
A rolling pin with guides basically does all the work for you, so you're not eyeballing dough thickness.
OXO Good Grips Silicone Oven Mitt, $15 at Bed
Don't resort to wrapping dish towels around your hand and hoping for the best.
Crucible Silicone Handle & Potholder Grip Set
These small pieces of silicone will make handling even the hottest cast iron skillets a piece of cake.
10-Piece Tempered Glass Nesting Mixing and Prep Bowl Set
Glass bowls in multiple sizes will come in handy, not only for baking, but for prepping (and serving) your meals.
Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack
You may think you can survive by just using your knife. Think again.
