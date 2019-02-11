Measuring Cups, Vegetable Peelers, Knife Sharpener, and More Kitchen Essentials You Always Forget You Need

This weekend I realized, way too late, that I didn’t have any dish towels that were clean. After this realization, I thought about all the small things in a kitchen that you forget about, until you need them, like said dish towels, or a measuring cup, or knife sharpener. It’s easy to get great knives or cookware, but what about the extra stuff? Well, here’s a bit of a checklist.

Baker Stripe Dish Towels Set of 4 Getting a set of four (or more) dish towels is a great way to keep your kitchen clean and your unnecessary waste production at zero. Buy at Anthropologie $ 20

Knife Sharpener This lightweight, pull-through sharpener is tiny, but mighty and will keep even your oldest knives like new. Buy at Material $ 15

Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Set with Cooling Rack A set that includes baking dishes, cookie sheets, and a cooling rack is a must, even if you don't bake that often. Buy at Amazon $ 42

Microplane Premium Series Zester/Grater What started as a woodworking tool is, in my opinion, best used to zest citrus, grate garlic or ginger, sprinkle parmesan cheese, and more. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 15 Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

PL8 Professional Mandoline As someone that cries cutting even a shallot, a mandolin is a practically tear-free way to cut onions, but it obviously does much more than that. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 60

Rabbit Citrus Juicer Whether for cocktails or Crock Pots, a citrus press is a versatile necessity for adding a punch of flavor to a dish. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup A measuring cup measures liquids like water and oil, while measuring spoons are for solids like flour, sugar, or salt. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Lovely Baking Rolling Pin Set A rolling pin with guides basically does all the work for you, so you're not eyeballing dough thickness. Buy at Food52 $ 48

OXO Good Grips Silicone Oven Mitt, $15 at Bed Don't resort to wrapping dish towels around your hand and hoping for the best. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 15

Crucible Silicone Handle & Potholder Grip Set These small pieces of silicone will make handling even the hottest cast iron skillets a piece of cake. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

10-Piece Tempered Glass Nesting Mixing and Prep Bowl Set Glass bowls in multiple sizes will come in handy, not only for baking, but for prepping (and serving) your meals. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 30

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack You may think you can survive by just using your knife. Think again. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

