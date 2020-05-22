Our Picks for the Best Memorial Day Apparel Sales from Adidas, Eddie Bauer, and More
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer and while this summer is going to be different in so many ways, one way it won’t be is that it’s gonna be hot. If you need to replenish your summer wardrobe with things that’ll keep you cool, Memorial Day sales are a great way to do that. We’ve rounded up some picks from our favorite brands to make sure you stay cool all day long.
L.L.Bean Men's Dock Shorts: If you need a pair of shorts to throw on whenever you need to wear real clothes, these are it. They’re made from lightweight, 100% cotton twill, and feature an adjustable drawstring waist.
Eddie Bauer Greenpoint Short-Sleeve Shirt: Not only is this short-sleeve button down easy to wash, it’s moisture-wicking, packable, and has UPF40 protection.
Adidas Women’s Believe This Parley ⅞ Tights: Tie-dye is really in right now, so why not get a pair of leggings to wear all day in tie-dye? These tights will help wick moisture and are made from a fabric crafted by recycled ocean plastics.
Lini Rosie Printed Dress: This dress is a statement on its own, all you have to do is put it on. It’s lightweight and breezy, perfect for working from home or popping out to the store.
Lini Rosie Printed Dress, $164 Down from $328
Universal Standard Your Dress Up Turn Down Outfit: The best part of this Memorial Day sale is that all the guesswork has been done for you. Universal Standard put together full outfits where you can get one piece free.
