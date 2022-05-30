It’s Not Too Late to Save—Here are the Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals to Score Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Memorial Day 2022 is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner, we can officially wear white again, and there are tons of deals and coupons to score today.

Whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress without breaking the bank or are simply looking to stock up on some summer essentials for the season ahead, scroll through below to check out the best deals to shop today.

Mattress Firm: 60% off Memorial Day Deals.

Beautyrest BR800 12" Plush Euro Top Mattress Shop at Mattress Firm $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ashley Furniture: 20% off Select Furniture in the Memorial Day Sale

Crystal Cave Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat with Coffee Table Down from $729 Buy at Ashley HomeStore $ 700 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lumens: Up to 50% off in the Memorial Day Sale

Maverick Ceiling Fan Down from $799 Buy at Lumens $ 629

Walmart: Up to 50% off Memorial Day Sale.

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV Buy at Walmart $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg.