Kick Off Summer With These Hot Memorial Day Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Memorial Day 2023 is almost here, which means summer is just around the corner, we can officially wear white again, and there are tons of deals and coupons to score today.

Whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress without breaking the bank or are simply looking to stock up on some summer essentials for the season ahead, scroll through below to check out the best deals to shop today through the long weekend.

Ashley Furniture: Take up to 50 percent off Spotlight Deals this Memorial Day.

Mattress Firm: Save up to 60 percent on select mattresses from top brands, with queens starting at just $169.99.

Overstock: Up to 50 percent off Memorial Day Deals plus $40 off orders over $500.

Wayfair: Get up to 70 percent off clearance items.

Walmart: Up to 65 percent off early Memorial Day deals.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.