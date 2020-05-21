CHEAT SHEET
    You're Cooking More, So Upgrade Your Kitchen With These Memorial Day Sales

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    I don’t know about you, but I have been cooking a lot more. With my favorite restaurants closed, it’s really the only way. That being said, I have begun to notice I had certain gaping holes in my kitchen arsenal (confession: I didn’t have an Instant Pot until a week ago). Thankfully, Memorial Day Sales are a great time to shop everything you could possibly need to upgrade your kitchen. To help make your kitchen chef-quality this Memorial Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite on sale appliances.

    Food52 X Staub Cocotte: Shop this 2-in-1 pan and cocotte that is the most versatile pot out there. Not only does it function as an amazing dutch oven, the lid also turns into a grill pan, perfect for steak. I’m honestly having trouble coming up with something you can’t cook in this. 

    Food52 X Staub Cocotte

    Down From $429

    Buy on Food52$199

    Wusthof Hollow Edge Santoku: Sur La Table is having a great Memorial Day sale, and this knife is a can’t miss. Upgrade your cutlery with this excellent option that will slice through anything you put in its way. Using this knife will make cooking that much more enjoyable, I promise. 

    Wusthof Hollow Edge Santoku

    Down From $177

    Buy on Sur La Table$88

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    KitchenAid Stand Mixer: I couldn’t imagine life without a stand mixer. It truly makes so many tasks in the kitchen that much easier. Whether you’re buying this as a belated Mother’s Day gift, an early Father’s Day gift, or just for yourself, this 25% off deal is a great one. 

    KitchenAid Stand Mixer

    Down From $379

    Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond$279

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    K Classic K-50: This Keurig is 30% off and can't be missed. Satisfy your coffee craving in a convenient, all purpose method. All you have to do is press a button and you’ll be ready to take on the day. 

    K Classic K-50

    Down From $120

    Buy on Best Buy$90

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Instant Pot: You can save 20% on an Instant Pot, and if you don’t have one already, let me tell you, it’s beyond worth it. While I was skeptical at first, the Instant Pot is truly a mandatory kitchen item that will make cooking anything from rice, beans, or whole chickens, a blast. 

    Instant Pot

    Down From $100

    Buy on Amazon$79

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.