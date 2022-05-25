The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales to Save Your Aching Back

Picking the right time to buy a new mattress can be tricky. Your mattress—and your body—will usually clue you in when you need an upgrade, but this is admittedly a big investment. So, you convince yourself you can hang on a little longer, waiting for prices to drop. Well, the time to buy is now. There are a ton of Memorial Day mattress sales out there just waiting to make your 2022 more comfortable.

All the big-name mattress companies are offering up discounts of up to 20 percent off, which translates to hundreds of dollars in savings. With that level of savings, you can buy luxe bedding to kit out your new mattress, too.

Shopping for a new mattress involves a lot of research and time, and it’s even more overwhelming to try to figure out where you can score the best savings on the type of mattress you’re looking for. But you don’t want to sit on this. Regularly sleeping on an old mattress can exacerbate or even cause back and neck pain—and that’s not something you need to deal with right now. With that in mind, these are some of the biggest and best Memorial Day mattress sales of 2022.

Saatava Saatva has a pretty solid range of on-sale mattresses to choose from. Narrow down your selection by firmness and height, along with styles like memory foam and innerspring. The company’s popular Classic mattress is currently $1,295 for a queen, down from $1,695. Shop at Saatva $ Free Shipping

Nectar Sleep Nectar isn’t just offering up to $700 off its top-rated mattresses—the company is throwing in $499 in accessories for free. You’ll score two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector, just for buying a new mattress. Snag a queen version of the Original mattress, which is made of memory foam, for an impressive $799 (down from $1,398). Shop at Nectar Sleep $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Casper Casper has built up a serious cult following with the company’s next-level mattresses that are plush and supportive. Casper offers up four different mattresses (each with its own cooling layer), and they’re all on sale. Save $170 off the popular Original mattress and up to $700 off the extra-supportive Wave Hybrid. Shop at Casper $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Leesa Leesa’s mattresses have a medium-firm feel—a level of firmness that most people prefer. Choose from options like the Original, which features three layers of memory foam and is $200 off, or the Hybrid, which has foam and two layers of pocket springs and is $400 off. Shop at Leesa $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allswell Need a new mattress but have to keep your tight budget in mind? Allswell is offering 20% off its already low-priced mattresses with the code MEMDAY20. Snag the brand’s Luxe Hybrid—with a mix of memory foam and coils—in a queen size for just $559 (was $699). Shop at Allswell $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle is perfect for people who want a quality mattress but don’t quite feel like shelling out thousands for it (fair). The company’s Original, Mint, and Hybrid mattresses are all marked down—you’ll save up to $500! In case you’re not familiar with them, the Original gives you solid support without memory foam, Mint provides cooling comfort, and Hybrid gives you the dual support of coils and memory foam. Shop at Tuft & Needle $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Purple Purple is known for its proprietary Purple GelFlex Grid, which is a layer of flexible gel that manages to be firm and soft at the same time. You can save up to $300 off the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress (which features responsive support coils in addition to a two-inch GelFlex Grid) and $150 off the original Purple Mattress. Shop at Purple $ Free Shipping

