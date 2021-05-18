5 of Our Favorite Mattresses Are on Sale for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is almost here, which means summer is too. With a long weekend ahead, now is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress. Tons of mattress companies are having great sales already, but to help you parse through the deals, we’ve narrowed things down a bit. These are our favorite mattresses, and the best deals to be found, all in one place.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz argues Nectar makes the best mattress of any. It offers premium memory foam that hugs your body and keeps you cool the whole night through. It’s also almost $300 off this Memorial Day.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Down From $1198 Buy at Nectar Sleep $ 799

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: Tuft & Needle, makes my personal favorite mattress and they are taking 15% off mattresses for Memorial Day. The Hybrid Mattress, my favorite, combines springs and memory foam for the perfect night’s sleep.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress Down From $1595 Buy at Tuft & Needle $ 1356

Helix Midnight Luxe: Just use the code MEMORIALDAY200 to receive $200 off one of the best mattresses out there. If the Midnight Luxe isn’t for you, Helix even offers a quiz you can take to find out which mattress is perfect for your sleeping style.

Helix Midnight Luxe Down From $1949 Buy at Helix Sleep $ 1749

Casper Original Mattress: Casper is taking 15% off sitewide and this includes their original memory foam mattress, too. The memory foam mattress will conform perfectly to your body, easing you into a sleep you’ve only dreamt of.

Casper Original Mattress Down From $1095 Buy at Casper $ 931

Purple Hybrid Premier: Save $200 on Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite mattress. Each mattress is designed with Purple’s signature thick gel grid that will make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud.

Purple Hybrid Premier Down From $2399 Buy at Purple $ 2199

