Picking the right time to buy a new mattress can be tricky. Your mattress—and your body—will usually clue you in when you need an upgrade, but this is admittedly a big investment. So, you convince yourself you can hang on a little longer, waiting for prices to drop. Well, the time to buy is now. There are a ton of Memorial Day mattress sales out there just waiting to make your 2025 more comfortable.

Memorial Day weekend is the best time of year to invest in a new mattress—it’s basically the Black Friday for mattresses and bedding. All the big-name mattress companies are offering discounts of up to 50 percent off, which translates to hundreds of dollars in savings. With that level of savings, you can buy luxe bedding to kit out your new mattress, too.

Shopping for a new mattress involves a lot of research and time, and it’s even more overwhelming to try to figure out where you can score the best savings on the type of mattress you’re looking for. But you don’t want to sit on this. Regularly sleeping on an old mattress can exacerbate or even cause back and neck pain—and that’s not something you need to deal with right now. With that in mind, these are some of the biggest and best Memorial Day mattress sales of 2025.

Saatava Saatva has a pretty solid range of on-sale mattresses to choose from. Narrow down your selection by firmness and height, along with styles like memory foam and innerspring. The company’s popular Classic mattress is currently $1,295 for a queen, down from $1,695. Saatva Free Shipping

Nectar Sleep Nectar isn’t just offering up to 40 percent off its top-rated mattresses ahead of the long weekend, plus 50 percent off select bundles. Snag a queen version of the Original mattress, which is made of memory foam, for an impressive $799 (down from $1,398). Shop At Nectar Sleep Free Returns | Free Shipping

Casper Casper has built up a serious cult following with the company’s next-level mattresses that are plush and supportive. Casper is offering 30 percent off all mattresses right now, and 10 percent off the rest of the site, including bedding, toppers, and mattress covers. Shop At Casper Free Returns | Free Shipping

Leesa Leesa’s mattresses have a medium-firm feel—a level of firmness that most people prefer. Choose from options like the Original, which features three layers of memory foam and is $200 off, or the Hybrid, which has foam and two layers of pocket springs and is $400 off. Leesa Free Returns | Free Shipping

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle is perfect for people who want a quality mattress but don’t quite feel like shelling out thousands for it (fair). Right now, you can save up to $700 on select mattresses and 20 percent off bedding! In case you’re not familiar with their mattress offerings, the Original gives you solid support without memory foam, Mint provides cooling comfort, and the Hybrid gives you the dual support of coils and memory foam. Shop At Tuft & Needle Free Returns | Free Shipping

Purple Purple is known for its proprietary Purple GelFlex Grid, a layer of flexible gel that is firm and soft at the same time. For a limited time, you can save up to $800 off the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress (which features responsive support coils in addition to a two-inch GelFlex Grid) and base. Shop At Purple Free Shipping

