Our Favorite Memorial Day Sales, All in One Place

Memorial Day means two things: it's officially summer, and there are gonna be some great sales. Because there's so many deals going on, we decided to help out, by rounding up some of the best across the internet, all in one place. From mattresses, to clothing, to kitchen gear, this is your guide to Memorial Day savings.

APPAREL

Backcountry: The outdoors retailer is taking up to 50% off top brands across the site for Memorial Day.

Columbia: The outdoor brand is taking 20% off almost everything so you can get into nature this summer.

Prana: The outdoors clothing brand is taking 25% off select men's and women's styles.

Western Rise: The travel and exercise brand is taking 20% off sitewide this Memorial Day, including their beloved Session Tee, which we love for working out in. Just use the code WAREHOUSE at checkout.

Zappos: Zappos is taking up to 35% off select styles this Memorial Day.

BEDROOM

Buffy: The sustainable bedding brand is taking 15% off sitewide this Memorial Day with the code CHILLOUT. Scouted Contributor G.L. DiVittorio swears by their soft, sustainable sheets and we love their breathable comforter.

Casper: The original bed-in-a-box brand is taking 15% off sitewide. We love their pillows, their weighted blanket is our favorite, and don't sleep on their mattresses (although that is what they're for).

Helix: Just use the code MEMORIALDAY200 to receive $200 off one of the best mattresses out there. We like the Midnight Luxe.

Purple: Save $200 on Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite mattress, the Purple Hybrid Premier, or any mattress Purple sells.

Tuft & Needle: One of our favorite bedding brands is taking 15% off mattresses this Memorial Day, and our favorite, the Hybrid, is included.

HOME

Burrow: The DTC furniture brand is taking 10% off furniture for Memorial Day.

FLOYD: One of our favorite furniture brands is taking up to $200 off their outdoor furniture sets, perfect for summer hangouts.

KITCHEN

Hydro Flask: The outdoor water bottle brand is taking 25% off sitewide. Snag a new water bottle just in time for summer!

Misen: Makers of our favorite skillet and knives for small hands, DTC cookware company Misen is taking 20% off sitewide.

