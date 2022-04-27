The Best Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorants to Help Extra-Sweaty Folks Make it Through the Summer

As the spring and summer finally come into bloom, warm weather, humidity and extra sunshine begin to smile upon us. This is wonderful news for essentially every person in the world except for the population of people who are doomed to a very sweaty few months, which leads us super sweaters to search for the best men’s deodorant for excessive sweating. For those of us (myself included) who sweat at even the slightest inkling of warmth, finding a way to keep dry through every shirt you own while going out during the late spring and into the summer feels like a fruitless endeavor. After all, no one wants to show up to the office with massive sweat rings on their business casual shirt, right?

While I cannot promise perfectly dry pits for every excessive sweater out there (as my armpits will surely attest to), I can tell you that there are several men’s antiperspirant deodorants formulated specifically for all of us excess sweaters out there, and conditions like hyperhidrosis that have helped me get through the warmer months with a far better track record—and fewer sweat-stained shirts to boot.

Of course, when it comes to finding the best men’s deodorant for excessive sweating, there are several important factors to consider when choosing the right men’s antiperspirant for excess sweating, like whether you prefer scented or unscented, gel or powder solid, and the list goes on. With that in mind, here are some of the best men’s antiperspirant deodorants for excessive sweating that will help keep you nice and dry through the warm weather season, when you’re nervous, and on humid days.

Gillette Clinical Soft Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant 3 pack I consistently rotate through different deodorant brands to try and catch my armpits off-guard, and Gillette Clinical Soft Solid is always in the mix. The deodorant is clean on your arms and really does do a pretty good job keeping your pits dry with a triple protection system designed to be effective even in warmer weather. Another major hallmark of the Gillette deodorant is that even if you do happen to sweat through the antiperspirants, the sweat almost always smells just like the scent of the product making it fairly pleasant. Gillette Clinical Soft Solid comes in a few different scents, though I do recommend Ultimate Fresh for the cleanest overall smells. Buy at Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mitchum Triple Odor Defense Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Mitchum has long been one of the best deodorant brands in the world when it comes to antiperspirants. The company has gels and rollers that are also effective, but I really can’t stand the way those actually feel on my skin. The Mitchum Triple Odor Defense Invisible Solid Stick is the perfect way to reap the benefits of the great sweat defense from the company without using something that you may not like. The Mitchum Stick is also infused with Vitamin E and aloe to help those with sensitive skin. The stick feels incredibly clean on the actual pits and comes in a couple of different pleasant-smelling scents. Buy at Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Duradry AM Deodorant & Antiperspirant 3 pack A newer and more unique brand, Duradry AM Deodorant & Antiperspirant is a company tailored exclusively to fighting sweat and improving overall hygiene. The deodorant is designed for both men and women and has a light scent that is simply refreshing. Additionally, the antiperspirant is made up of 20% of the active sweat-fighting ingredient to ensure the most powerful protection against sweat possible. The Duradry deodorant also is created with black odor molecules designed to trap sweat and body odor particles before they can be smelled by anyone else. The company also sells a Duradry PM gel that you can wear at night to prevent night-sweating and prime your pits for the Duradry AM. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Degree Men Clinical Protection Sport Strength Antiperspirant 3 pack Another stalwart in the deodorant industry, Degree has several well-known antiperspirant deodorants available for purchase. However, the Clinical Protection Sport Strength Antiperspirant is easily the most effective option on the table. This Degree deodorant is a soft solid and uses MotionSense technology to become more effective as you begin to move more. Degree Sport Strength is another major player in my own rotation of antiperspirants and has proven itself to be effective not only in reducing sweat but also in its ability to not heavily stain my white T-shirts which is a great added bonus. Buy at Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Deodorant While not a traditional antiperspirant, Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Deodorant sets itself apart from everything else on the list by not using Aluminum and instead focusing on using natural ingredients. The deodorant uses charcoal power to neutralize body odor and bad smells as well as probiotics to balance the natural microbiome in your armpit. As for the sweating, arrowroot powder is used to absorb moisture and sweat to keep it from staining your clothes or drenching them in wetness. This is a great option for someone with sweaty, but sensitive armpits. Buy at Dr. Squatch $ 12

Old Spice Clinical Sweat Defense Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 3 pack Old Spice might be my personal favorite deodorants when it purely comes to scent. It reminds me of smoking a pipe and reminiscing about building old, wooden ships despite doing neither of these things. The company also has a line of incredibly effective deodorants. The Old Spice Clinical Sweat Defense Anti-Perpirant Deodorant is a strong option that is a little bit gentler on the skin than many other traditional options. The deodorant is also a soft solid which is a bit easier to apply and spread around your armpit. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Carpe Underarm Antiperspirant and Deodorant A powerful and trendy deodorant, Carpe Underarm Antiperspirant and Deodorant is quickly becoming a massive name for the sweaty community. The Carpe brand also claims to be 2.5 times more effective than other antiperspirant options at odor and sweat control. The deodorant is also incredibly gentle on skin with the item technically being considered a lotion for its protective and moisturizing qualities. Carpe is slightly more expensive than some other options, but it looks to make up for that by being the most effective deodorant you can buy. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AXE Antiperspirant Stick For Men 4 pack AXE is a widely-known deodorant and body scent company that generated significant enthusiasm among many middle schoolers for a long time. However, the company really does create quality products and the AXE Antiperspirant Stick For Men is no exception. The deodorant is a traditional stick-style and rolls on as an invisible solid for easy application. The stick also comes in powerful scents that are actually quite pleasing to the nose. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.