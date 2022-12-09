These Distinguished Men’s Gifts Will Add a Holiday Sparkle to Their Eyes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Naughty or nice, we love to spoil the guys in our life. We’ve combed the ‘net for some of the chicest and most curious finds that men of good (or even average) taste will love to receive. With the holidays fast approaching, order now to get the merchandise or be forced to print a photo of your gift and stick it in a card, which is decidedly less exciting.

Sackville & Co. The Big Apple Grinder Stoner gear has come a long way since the legalization of the herb in many states. It’s impressive to see what brands are offering now, like this very cool Big Apple Grinder, which can also be used for tobacco. Bespoke Post focuses on men’s gifts, with great options for anyone. Buy at Bespoke Post $ 40 Free Shipping

Skull Globe Decanter Set Bespoke Post also has its own plentiful gift guide with unusual selections made by small businesses, including a corduroy jacket, and this dapper skull design liquor decanter, which is giving Mad Men X Mad Max vibes. Buy at Bespoke Post $ 90 Free Shipping

James, The Pike This elevated, everyday pocket knife from The James Brand is useful for a myriad of tasks. Shop at The James Brand $ Free Shipping

Blackwing Starting Point Writing Set, Mixed If his weapon of choice is a pen, or in this case–the finest pencils, get him this ultra giftable Blackwing pencil set. Made with genuine cedar and Japanese graphite, these pencils change every day writing to an art form, but are also perfect for fine art. Buy at Bespoke Post $ 40

714 Steve McQueen I was born with a crush on the King of Cool Steve McQueen. While pricey, these Persol sunglasses that he made famous may just be the ultimate in McQueen gear (if you’re not in the market for a Triumph motorcycle). Not just priced up for the iconic name, these engravable shades have the novel feature of folding at the bridge, so they can be compactly slipped into a pocket. If $500 is over your budget, Persol offers other handmade Italian shades at half the price. Buy at Persol $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heated Razor A luxe heated razor with a special deal through The Art of Shaving. Receive 8 Heated Razor Cartridges free when you buy a Heated Razor Starter Kit - now only $100 with code HOLIDAYHEAT! There’s also a Bugatti collab offer for the distinguished auto-enthusiast. Buy at The Art of Shaving $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lumin Skincare If your guy is on the smoother side–or at least his skin is, Lumin makes skincare geared just for men. Options include formulas specifically for oily, dry, or combination skin. They also make hair and body products at a reasonable price point with most everything under $30 or less per item. Shop at Lumin $

Duke Cannon For last minute stocking stuffers, some kitschy brands are actually very well-rated, and easy enough to scoop up. Duke Cannon and Sasquatch are very giftable brands that are also practical (plus, your dude smells good). With names like a Big *ss Brick of Soap, in scents like Bay Rum or Beer, these gift picks will also illicit a smirk. For the fuzz-faced, there are beard care kits too. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Ulta $ Free Shipping

