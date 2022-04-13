The Best Men’s Joggers That Fit and Feel Like Heaven

As a man with skinny and perpetually cold legs, I tend to wear jogger pants any time I workout—regardless of the weather or type of workout. The best joggers for men should feature a few key design elements to ensure the proper fit, enhance—not hinder—performance, and be comfortable (even when you’re drenched in post-workout sweat).

The best men’s joggers to buy should not only fit well, but they should also hold up against long-term use and most importantly, keep you dry and odor-free during intense workouts. Additionally, on top of superior quality and functionality, many men’s joggers nowadays have started to make style a priority too, leading to a number of more fashionable choices being available than ever before.

I love joggers and I wear a pair nearly every day for working out, running errands around town, or just laying around my apartment (the most likely scenario, if I’m being honest here). However, that does not mean that all men’s joggers are created equal. There are several brands of men’s joggers and athletic pants worth checking out right now—each offering a slew of different advantages. Scroll through below to check out some of the best men’s joggers that you can buy online right now.

Lululemon Surge Jogger I wasn’t a believer in Lululemon for a long time. Then I tried a pair and my entire viewpoint changed. The Lululemon Surge Joggers are without a doubt my favorite pair of joggers that I have ever owned. The joggers taper down to better fit your leg, are made with quick-drying fabric and are made to withstand significant running and working out over time. More than any of this is how incredibly comfortable they are. The pants are breathable and lightweight while causing zero irritation to my legs even if they are rubbing against the material. Buy at Lululemon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Outdoor Voices High Stride Pant Outdoor Voices has been one of the best brands for athletic and outdoor apparel over the last few years and the Outdoor Voices High Stride Pant is no exception. The pants are made of lightweight 100% recycled polyester and are built to handle any type of weather. What makes the Outdoor Voices pants so unique is the design and style make them capable of being worn in more formal and fashionable outfits as well as simpler ones for hiking or working out. The High Stride Pant comes in 5 different colors and has a secured zipper back pocket for valuable items. Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 88

Adidas Tiro 21 Track Pants Adidas has long been one of the most iconic names in athletic apparel, specifically when it comes to joggers and athletic pants. The Adidas Tiro 21 Track Pants are perhaps one of the most recognizable pairs of athletic pants in the world with the three stripes down the side of the leg now synonymous with Adidas. The Tiro 21 Pants also happen to be some of the most well-rounded and quality options available. The joggers are made of moisture-wicking recycled materials that will keep you dry if you are lifting weights at a gym, walking around the town or playing soccer with your friends. Buy at adidas $ 45 Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Pants Another popular choice, everything within the Nike Dri-FIT line has proven to be reliably high performance and relatively fashionable. The Nike Dri-FIT Men’s Tapered Training Pants are a more traditional-looking jogger that lacks any frill or fuss, but gets the job done. The pants are also made with 100% sustainable materials as nearly all major athletic apparel brands continue to work on creating more environmentally conscious products. The joggers also have cuffed bottoms to keep your warmth in when it gets cold and to keep a more stable movement when you are running or active. Buy at Nike $ 45 Free Returns Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

ALO Yoga Revitalize Pant ALO Yoga is obviously mainly known for its yoga pants and apparel, but the company also has an incredibly high-quality pair of joggers. The ALO Yoga Revitalize Pant has a tapered design and is made with moisture-wicking, supersoft Alosoft fabric to keep you comfortable and dry during more active wear. The joggers also come with zippered pockets and a drawstring elastic waist to tailor the fit to you. In addition to the Revitalize Pant, ALO Yoga also has a water-repellent ⅞ length pant designed for heavier activity as well. Buy at ALO YOGA $ 118

Under Armour Men's Unstoppable Tapered Pants Under Armour has long been one of the most popular names in athletic apparel with the company being at the forefront of the moisture-wicking fabric wave in the 2000s. The company has a wide range of products including the Unstoppable Tapered Pants. The pants are completely water-repellent and have a stretch-woven fabric built to increase durability and flexibility while you wear them. The joggers also come in 6 different colors and patterns to better work for your personal tastes. Buy at Under Armour $ 80 Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jachs New York Black Nylon Spandex Stretch Jogger Jachs New York is not as well-known as many of the other brands on the list, but their products stand up to the very best. The company’s Black Nylon Spandex Stretch Jogger is a clean, water-resistant pair of athletic pants that works in almost any context. The tapered, black pants can very easily be worn with more formal attire. Obviously, the joggers also have the durability for more athletic activities, but the largest advantage that Jachs has over its competitors is how versatile its products are. Buy at Jachs New York $ 100

