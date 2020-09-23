Stay Warm With One of These Best-Selling Men’s Scarves

As the seasons change, so do our wardrobes. One of my personal favorite additions to my cold weather clothing is a scarf. Not only do scarves keep your neck and face warm, they are also potentially the most stylish clothing item out there. I mean, who doesn’t look amazing in a scarf? To help you look your best during the colder months, we’ve rounded up some great scarf options to treat yourself to.

FOR A BLACK SCARF

Lacoste Classic Wool Ribbed Scarf This is a classic black scarf with a twist. It’s made of wool and has ribbing to provide some texture. This is a perfect elegant, everyday scarf. Buy on Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLASSIC SCARF

Burberry Giant Icon Scarf A statement piece for sure, you can’t go wrong with this scarf. Made of cashmere, it’s so soft you’ll never want to take it off, and the design is traditional, yet beautiful. Buy on Nordstrom $ 470

FOR A NOT ITCHY SCARF

Uniqlo Heattech Scarf Uniqlo’s heattech is fantastic, and this is a great scarf for cold weather. It’s stylish, comfy, simple, and long enough for any purpose. Plus, it’s not itchy. Buy on Uniqlo $ 15

FOR A SCARF TO MATCH YOUR WARDROBE

Blue Nero Scarf If you’re looking for options, this scarf comes in over 20 different designs and colors. It’s a simple cashmere scarf at its core, but with the large variety, you can ensure it will match your wardrobe. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MACHINE WASHABLE SCARF

Alpine Swiss Winter Scarf This scarf is machine washable. For me, that’s a plus. Instead of having to take your cashmere scarf to the dry cleaner every couple of weeks, you can just wash this with the rest of your clothes no problem. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

