Cool Off This Summer in a Pair of Shorts

Summertime means it’s time to ditch those jeans and sweats and break out the shorts. While some might find shorts unappealing, I think they just haven’t found the right pair. There is a great pair of shorts for whatever you’re doing, whether that’s exercising, going to the store, or trying to maintain an air of professionality. To help you find the perfect pair for you, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR AN ALL PURPOSE SHORT

Outdoor Voices RekTrek Shorts Outdoor Voices’ RecTrek shorts are designed for hitting the trail. They are made from wind and water resistant four-way stretch fabric that allows for maximum range of motion and protects against any spills that might occur. They’re comfortable, cool, and the waistband is non-restricting, too. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 55

FOR A RUNNING SHORT

Ten Thousand Session Shorts The Session Short is the perfect running short. They are made of premium material, don’t bunch up, won’t leave red marks on your skin, and bottom line, you’ll never want to take them off. They’ll last from your first workout to your one hundredth. Buy on Ten Thousand $ 58

FOR CARGO SHORTS

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Cargo Shorts Pockets on pockets on pockets. The relaxed fit on these shorts will keep you comfortable all day, and the durable material makes these shorts built to last. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Target $ 20

FOR CHINO SHORTS

Docker’s Men’s Classic Fit Shorts Made from 100% cotton, these are the super comfortable, stylish pair shorts made from the same material as your favorite pair of pants. They remain roomy through the seat and thigh so you can sit in comfort, but stay fitted so you can stay in style, too. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Target $ 12

FOR GYM SHORTS

Under Armour Gym Shorts These shorts are great for any workout. It’s made with a UPF lining, so you can run outside without getting sunburnt, and the HeatGear fabric is ultra-soft and smooth for extreme comfort, with very little weight. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

