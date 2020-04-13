I Didn’t Know Workout Shorts Could Be This Comfortable

I like to exercise a lot—and it hasn’t stopped while I’ve been home. I’ve been taking online yoga classes, using the Peloton app, and just trying to stay healthy and fit overall while being cooped up. My gym may be closed, but that doesn’t mean I’m not striving to still have the best exercise experience possible. And while there is plenty of exercise gear to wrap one’s head around, something I never consciously thought of upgrading was my shorts. They were in dire need of an upgrade, but the problem really was that I just didn’t know where to begin. Unlike something like, say coffee, where there is an entire lingo associated with it to where it can be infuriating to an outsider, shorts to me have always just been, well, shorts.

The Session Short from Ten Thousand opened my eyes to what I was missing out on and what I was coping with because I didn’t know there was a better option out there. After wearing the Session Shorts for a few workouts, I became acutely aware of the flaws all of my other shorts possessed. I began to realize that my older pairs of shorts would leave red marks on my skin, or give me an uncomfortable amount of wedgies (sorry, it’s true), or that after a few workouts, they were just kind of worn down. Sometimes, the spandex liner, which I love in a short, would fit too tight, or would easily rip. But with the Session Shorts, none of this ever happened. They fit like a dream from the first time I wore them, the fabric is soft, durable, sweat wicking, breathable, anti-chafe and odor-free. But most of all, I’m proud to report, I’ve been wedgie-free ever since.

I feel like I’ve gone so many years not understanding how good shorts can change a workout and even my attitude towards those workouts. Never will I have to adjust my waistband mid-set or feel like my hamstrings are being choked to death by a spandex liner. For some things, like shorts, it takes a great solution to make you realize there has been a problem all along.

Session Short Buy on Ten Thousand $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

