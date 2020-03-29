Get The Best of Both World With These Microfiber Bedsheets

Getting a good night's sleep is always important, but now it feels more important than usual. I’ve been spending a lot more time on my bed, for one, just hanging out, reading, or working when my back hurts. Sheets are the key to a good night’s sleep, and for me, I want a set of sheets I can love. That’s the benefit of microfiber. Whereas cotton can deteriorate, microfiber sheets are extremely thin, while maintaining extreme durability. This is great for a time like now where you’re hanging out more in your bed, or just if you’re clingy to your sheets.

FOR EASY CARE

Mellani Bed Sheet Set These Mellani Bed Sheets are extremely easy to care for. They won’t fade, stain, shrink, or wrinkle. Just machine wash them in cold water, dry them quickly on tumble dry low, and forget about them. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LIGHTWEIGHT

Amazon Basics Easy Care Microfiber Sheet Set With over 50,000 ratings and a 4.4 rating on Amazon, these sheets are clearly beloved. One Amazon reviewer hails them, saying “I wasn’t able to configure the right combination of light weight sheets and a light blanket until I found these sheets.” Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SOFTNESS

Sonoro Kate Microfiber Sheet Set These sheets are the luxury model of microfiber. They are ultra plush and made with ultra-soft double brushed microfiber fabric so you can feel the softness on your skin, wash after wash. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DURABILITY

Bare Home Ultra Sheet Set Not only are these sheets the most durable set out there, they are hotel quality, too. Relax knowing you won’t have to purchase a new set of sheets for a while, once you get these. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.