Maximize Winter Adventures With These Five Toasty Mid-Layers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When winter rolls around, a good mid-layer is everything: it provides that soft barrier between a base layer and an outer shell when on an adventure, and during the après hours by the fireside, it is the coziest of companions.

When it comes to high-energy output or low-energy lounging, these are the five mid-layers that keep me comfortable in the coldest months.

Topo Designs Global Midlayer Crew The Global Midlayer Crew from Topo is about as light as mid-layers get, yet the hard-faced grid exterior is still protective against cold and abrasion, and the fleece interior is soft and cozy. The thumbholes in the cuffs allow you to slip gloves on and keep the wind out, and a chest pocket can pack the essentials when out for a run. Given the lightweight nature of this layer, it is ideal for high-performance activities in which you want coverage but don’t want to overheat. Buy At Topo Designs $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long-Sleeve Crew For a little more warmth and weightiness, the Lululemon Engineered Warmth Crew is one of my favorite options. The “Engineered” part of the name might refer to the blend of fabrics that all play a part in generating warmth, stretch, and breathability, a combination of nylon, wool, polyester, and elastane. Or perhaps it refers to the 3D textured knit, which creates little pockets of air that help trap heat. Either way, this is a supremely technical layer that is supremely suited to keeping the chill out… even when just chilling. Buy At Lululemon $ 148 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tracksmith Downeaster Crew The relaxed fit of Tracksmith’s merino blend Downeaster Crew is ideal for cold endeavors where the coverage of a curved hem with a longer back is appreciated. This top is warm enough to function as an outer layer when there is no precipitation and you’re on the move. Plus, it does a fantastic job insulating under a jacket. It also looks good with a pair of jeans and can even pass for a sweater during a casual dinner out, making it a classic trail-to-tavern piece. And since wool is anti-microbial, your tavern mates won’t even notice the sweat you worked up while on the way! Buy At Tracksmith $ 138

Paka PAKACLOUD Fleece When it comes to sustainability and softness, Paka is a brand that is constantly innovating, using alpaca fibers to create baselayers, ethical insulation for jackets, and now, fleece! Fleece is an excellent mid-layer thanks to the breathability and warmth of its construction and its ability to dry quickly. However, fleece is also typically made from polyester, which is derived from oil and sheds microplastics. Paka’s fleece is made from 42 percent traceable alpaca fibers, as well as recycled polyester, wool, and nylon, reducing the use of plastic in production by 50 percent. It is also a thick, warm, and deliciously soft layer, making it an ideal option under a jacket for a day on the slopes. Buy At Amazon $ 165

Vuori Ponto Performance Half Zip Hoodie Part of the reason this hoodie makes the list is because I can’t seem to take it off. Vuori made this layer out of its DreamKnit fabric, a combination of recycled polyester and elastane, and it is preposterously soft and stretchy. Though it is a relatively thin layer, the half zip and hood provide increased protection from the cold. This hoodie will accompany you on a surprising array of cool weather adventures thanks to its ability to move with you and its inability to be uncomfortable. Buy At Vuori $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.