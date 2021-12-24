The Best Mini Waffle Makers to Level Up Your Breakfast

When it comes to breakfast (or brunch), you can pour yourself a bowl of cereal and scramble a couple of eggs and call it a day or you can take a few little steps to make your meal a restaurant-level experience. One major way to do just that? With the help of a mini waffle maker. These adorable machines are pint-sized versions of “regular” waffle makers—and they churn out tiny waffles that’ll completely blow away everyone at your breakfast table. After all, who can resist teeny (and irresistibly tasty) brunch food?

After all, the perfect at-home brunch requires some form of starch, and if you're like us, we prefer waffles to pancakes (no offense flapjacks!). Without the proper kitchen gadgets, waffles can be tricky to get right, and mini waffle makers are even easier to use than their full-sized counterparts. Plus, they're undeniably cute and don't take up much kitchen space, so it's really a win-win situation.

Of course, before you can start flexing your mini waffle game, you need a mini waffle maker. A nice perk: These handy little breakfast gadgets usually have small price tags, too, so you can snatch up a few to keep in your kitchen lineup. Plus, many of them allow you to whip up waffles with special designs that both kids and adults will adore. You’ll be churning out tiny waffle hearts, dinosaurs, and even edible Baby Yodas in no time.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Dash practically invented the mini waffle game, and the company has no shortage of options to choose from. This adorable machine whips out heart-shaped mini waffles that are equal parts cute and tasty. The maker has a four-inch non-stick surface and heats up in minutes. Just plug it in and go to town. It also comes in a slew of different colorways and designs. Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Waffle WOW Mini Dinosaur Waffle Maker If patiently spending some QT reloading your mini waffle maker isn’t your thing, you can churn out a bunch at once with this mini dinosaur waffle maker. It lets you crank out five little dinos at a time, including a stegosaurus, T-rex, brontosaurus, triceratops, and pterodactyl. Who can resist playing with that food? Buy at Amazon $ 47.95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Star Wars The Child Mini Waffle Maker How about a mini Baby Yoda waffle to kickstart your day? Churn out 4-inch “the child” waffles with this cute waffle maker. It features a fun themed graphic on the lid that matches the effect you’ll get once the batter’s done cooking. It’s perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life—or you. Definitely you. Buy at Amazon $ 27.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nostalgia Stuffed Mini Waffle Maker This stuffed waffle maker creates breakfast goodies that are a tiny bit larger than your average mini waffle and can be filled with tasting fillings like jam or cream. Enjoy the nonstick surface for quick and easy cooking. You can also use it to make french toast, quesadillas, paninis, and much more. Buy at Amazon $ 39.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

StarBlue Double Mini Waffle Bowl Maker Teeny, tiny waffle bowls are perfect for holding a handful of berries, a little scoop of ice cream or a massive (by mini standards) pool of syrup. You can whip up two mini waffle bowls at once with this double waffle maker. The possibilities from there are endless. Buy at Amazon $ 42.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.