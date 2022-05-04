Keep Your Skin From Drying Out This Summer With These Moisturizing Body Washes for Men

Summer can be a joyous season— the weather finally warms up and you can relax in the sun without the fear of a cold snap striking or needing to constantly bring a jacket everywhere you go “just in case”. Unfortunately, summer also has its downsides. One of the biggest problems I end up facing during the summer is how dry my skin ends up getting. I realize that dry and flaky skin is generally thought to be a cold-weather problem but the summer months can really wreak havoc on the skin too. Moisturizers and lotions are, naturally, the go-to remedy for dry skin, but during the summer heavy formulas mixed with heat and humidity feel greasy and gross on my skin.

Incorporating one of the best Moisturizing body washes for men into your daily routine can be a great way to integrate some skin hydration into your routine without having to slather yourself in greasy lotions and oily moisturizers. For me, finding a hydration-boosting body wash that helped moisturize my skin while still getting it clean has been a challenge. In fact, many body washes can dry out the skin even more, so it’s important to pick the right formula for your skin type and needs.

Many moisturizing body washes for men are infused with specific ingredients to help fight body acne or exfoliants to help slough away dry and dead skin. Whether you prefer your body wash in bar or liquid form, the most important things to look for when hunting for a hydrating body wash are formulas that contain moisturizing ingredients like aloe, squalane, and hyaluronic acid. If possible, avoid choosing body washes that contain dyes, as they tend to be drying and irritating to sensitive skin. Here are some of the best moisturizing body washes for men to stock up on before summer strikes.

Dove Men+Care Elements Body Wash Mineral+Sage Dove has long focused on creating more soothing products for men that are gentler on sensitive skin and less irritating. This certainly applies to body wash where the company has put out several moisturizing and hydrating soaps such as Dove Men+Care Elements Body Wash Mineral+Sage. The body wash is infused with Dove’s Micromoisture which activates on contact and actively works to hydrate your skin. I personally prefer the Mineral+Sage scent, but there are several other options from the company that also come infused with Micromoisture. Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Bar Soap For those of you looking for something natural or even just a more traditional bar soap, Dr. Squatch is the brand for you. The company exclusively sells natural hygiene products with the flagship item being its cold-processed Pine Tar Bar Soap. This bar soap is made exclusively of natural, sustainable ingredients and has a heavy grit exfoliating texture made of oatmeal and sand to really scrub away at dead skin. The bar is not just about exfoliation with the company infusing shea butter into it to help soothe and protect the healthy skin you have as well. Buy at Dr. Squatch $ 7 Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hawthorne Men's Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash Hawthorne has quickly gained notoriety for the quality of their hygiene products with their body washes being no exception. While the hydrating bar soap may be a classic, the Hawthorne Men's Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash is the best option from the company for dry skin. The body soap is infused with vegetable-derived glycerin and coconut oil to soothe your skin and provides high levels of moisturization. The wood lime scent is also incredibly pleasing and genuinely the soap might be worth it just for that. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Old Spice Moisturize with Shea Butter Scent Body Wash Four-pack A classic brand for basically all men’s bathroom products, Old Spice has a number of different body washes including the Old Spice Moisturize with Shea Butter Scent Body Wash. This particular soap is designed specifically to help improve dry skin. The inclusion of shea butter helps soothe dry, cracked skin and the Old Spice formula helps to moisturize and promote healthy skin. The body has a shea butter scent as well and is part of the Fresher Collection from the company. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

Blu Atlas Body Wash One of the most comprehensive and universally enjoyed body care products on the market, Blu Atlas Body Wash is considered to be one of the best moisturizing body soaps in the world. The body wash is made of all-natural ingredients and heavily features green tea extract, aloe vera and coconut as part of its hydration formula. Many users also report that the soap lathers on particularly well providing a lot of soapiness without having to use a large amount. The soap is slightly more expensive than other options, but the added cost might be worth it. Buy at Blu Atlas $ 22

Jack Black Turbo Body Bar Scrubbing Soap While the company has nothing to do with the comedian and rock star, Jack Black has a number of quality products including the Jack Black Turbo Body Bar Scrubbing Soap. The body soap is designed specifically to promote exfoliation and scrub away all dry and dead skin. The company uses lava rock to help you really powerfully scrub yourself and cleanse your healthy skin that may have been clogged up with oil or dead skin. Jack Black has designed the soap to still be gentle on sensitive skin and paraben-free. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Ulta $

CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin While many companies on this list are focused on body care products, CeraVe’s product line is specifically about skincare. This notable difference makes all of their products including the CeraVe Body Wash for Dry Skin, formulated in conjunction with dermatologists. The body wash is formulated with hyaluronic acid and has MVE Delivery Technology so the moisturizing properties will continue to be delivered to your skin all day for longer-lasting effects. Furthermore, this is the only body soap on the list to be accepted by the National Eczema Association for its potential benefits in treating the skin condition. Buy at Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Body Wash 3 pack Nivea Men is another great moisturizing option with the Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Body Wash serving as a high-quality body soap built to improve dry skin. The soap is enriched with aloe vera to promote healthier skin and has a creamy consistency to its formula that helps calm and clean skin. Additionally, the body soap has a citrus and wood scent that is rather pleasant to smell. The body wash can also be used as a shaving gel and shampoo if you’re looking to buy just one product for everything. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.