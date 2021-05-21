This Little Tool Has Killed All of the Mosquitos in My Yard

Scouting Report: What’s the best way to get rid of mosquitoes? It turns out your best bet may be to stop them before they even happen.

Last summer, I wanted to use my backyard more than ever, but I couldn’t. Not because of landscaping or neighbors, but because everytime I went out there I was bitten by a mosquito, if not once, then at least several times. It was horrible and from May through September, I was itching and scratching pretty much non-stop. I had the opportunity to test out plenty of mosquito repelling gadgets, but none of them dealt with the problem (eggs/larvae) and only helped get rid of adult mosquitos. They couldn’t be 100% effective because they were just repelling them once they were there. But this year, I came up with a new plan, and I’m already seeing results.

My plan was to go to the source. That, in a nutshell, is the best thing about Mosquito Dunks. They don’t keep mosquitoes away while they’ve already invaded your backyard, but instead, work to kill them so you won’t even find mosquitoes in your backyard. Each pack comes with six donut looking objects that you can plop into standing water in your backyard (some people even create standing water to attract larvae and then kill them). From there, the dunks dissolve and kill the larvae for up to thirty days. It’s also a natural organic ingredient, and not a gross pesticide doing it, which is a nice touch.

So far, I plopped some in some water in late April and I haven’t seen a mosquito since. I’ve asked my neighbors and they are already getting harassed by them, so I gave them a few. All I can say is, so far, my bug spray and other mosquito gadgets are picking up dust. This addresses the mosquito problem proactively, and I haven’t had to deal with them since.

