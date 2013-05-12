‘Best Mother’s Day’ for Cleveland Victim’s Mom

Nancy Ruiz, the mother of kidnapping victim Gina DeJesus, called her reunion with her daughter “the best Mother’s Day gift I could ever have” as two of the three young women held captive for over a decade spent their first weekend of freedom with their families. Amanda Berry, 27, who is now the mother of a six-year-old girl, also spent the weekend with her family after being reunited with her family, although Berry’s own mother died in 2006, still heartbroken over her daughter’s disappearance. The third victim, Michelle Knight, slipped into seclusion Friday after being released from the hospital, where she reportedly declined visits from her family. Meanwhile, Castro’s brothers, Pedro and Onil, who were originally arrested in connection with the kidnapping but later released, insisted in a CNN interview that they knew nothing.
