You Don’t Need A Whole Toolbox, Just This One Multitool
One of the ways I’ve been passing the time recently has been by making home improvements. Tightening screws, building a desk to work on, fixing that leaky faucet that has been going on forever. I’m not normally a handy person—and I think my girlfriend has been upset with my recent uptick in home projects. But it’s fun, and I feel accomplished. Living in New York, though, I never had room for a whole toolbox. And then, I found something that made me realize, maybe I don’t need a whole toolbox. Maybe I just need one little thing.
The M100 is a carabiner multitool that can attach to your key ring and then do just about anything. There is literally no space on it that goes un-utilized. Not only is it a package opener, but it’s also a ruler, a bottle opener, and a wrench, all in one. I’m sure I’m forgetting something because it can pretty much do anything. But what makes it stand out compared to other multitools is that it’s also a screwdriver, and a pretty great one too. It comes with a Phillips and Flat hex bits, and is likely compatible with your set at home, too. Because it’s so small, and ergonomic, you can fit into those nooks and crannies without having to take everything apart, and oh yeah, it’s also TSA compliant so you don’t have to worry about it while traveling.
With the M100 I no longer feel like I have to keep a whole toolbox in my home. If you have one, that’s a good backup, but trust me, you won’t want to lug it out anymore. Instead, you’ll just turn to your keychain whenever you need to fix anything (or if you want to open a beer).
Tactica M100 Multitool
Free Shipping | Free Returns
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.