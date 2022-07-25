This Neck Relaxer Is the Next Best Thing to a Chiropractor
PROTECT YA NECK
I am a young man in years, but the way my neck and back feel every day makes me feel much closer to 70 on most days. If you ever see me around, you’ll see me constantly cracking my joints and stretching out small tweaks in my muscles in an attempt to somehow find that sweet spot where I feel good and relaxed. While sometimes my efforts are fruitful, the majority of the time, I’m left still seeking that wonderful place where my neck actually feels good and I’m not left wondering what position I could have possibly slept in to make my neck hate me. This all changed when I tried the PAWING Neck and Shoulder Relaxer. Now, first and foremost, this device is not going to perform any miracles, so don’t use it when you really should be going to a doctor. That being said, I really don’t want to go more than a day without laying my head in it for at least a few minutes. The device is shaped like a small neck cradle lined with egg crate-style foam to provide additional comfort. The PAWING Neck and Shoulder Relaxer helps me slowly reduce overall neck pain over time while also providing immediate relief at the moment. I don’t expect it to replace physical therapy or even a great massage, but for the price, it is practically worth its weight in gold. Read my full review of the relaxer here.
PAWING Neck and Shoulder Relaxer
