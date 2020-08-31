These Neutral-Colored Face Masks Will Go with Anything

You need a mask for just about every activity for the foreseeable future. We’ve given you plain black options, stylish and fancy ones, and now we’re going to the other end of the spectrum: neutral masks that blend in. Instead of a plain black mask, go for another neutral solid color like grey or green to give your outfit a little more visual interest, without going overboard with patterns.

5 Universal Masks: Made from two layers of cotton, these adjustable masks are a favorite of Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin. They’re comfortable, have a filter pocket, and are easy to wear all day.

5 Universal Masks Buy on Caraa $ 25

Amadi Chambray Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 2: This set of masks offers two shapes (oval and rectangle) and is made from sturdy, soft chambray. The elastic loops fit securely over your ears and it’s completely machine-washable.

Amadi Chambray Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 2 Buy on Anthropologie $ 24

Airism Face Masks (Pack of 3): Made from the brand’s famous AIRism fabric, you can choose between white or black packs of three. The best part about these basics masks is that you can choose a size to make sure it fits your face.

Airism Face Masks (Pack of 3) Buy on Uniqlo $ 15

Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults: This pack of 10 comes in a variety of neutral shades, from grey to tan to army green. They’re made with 100% cotton poplin and will stay on all day.

Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults Buy on Old Navy $ 25

Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask 5-Pack: This simple mask has ear loops and a tie to give you the most customizable fit. It’s treated with an anti-microbial coating, so make sure you’re handwashing this one instead of tossing it into your machine.

Anti-Microbial Prevention Face Mask 5-Pack Buy on Buck Mason $ 20

