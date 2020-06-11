13 Stylish Face Masks You’ll Feel Good About Wearing

We’re in this for the long haul. The pandemic is still a threat, which means we still need to wear face coverings when outside. But as states work their way through phases of reopening, we’re planning on spending more time outside, doing things in public rather than the comfort of our home. You know, like how we used to. That means we need face masks that work both with our comfort level and our senses of style. Face masks don’t need to hinder our aesthetic, because they come in every color, pattern, and style under the sun. We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish face masks to wear while enjoying some social distancing activities.

Alex + Nova Filtered Patterned Mask (3-pack) These breathable cotton masks come in a couple minimalist patterns, all with a neutral beige background, so you can pair them with anything. The packs come with filters, as well. Buy on Nisolo $ 49

Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks The large gingham pattern of these masks are bold, but in neutral colors so you can wear them with basically any solid outfit. Buy on Madewell $ 20

Cotton Citizen Face Mask Tie-dye is the trend of the summer, so pair your psychedelic outfits with these tie-dye masks. Choose from six different colors, so you can find one that works for you. Buy on Revolve $ 39

KES The Dreamer Face Mask This elegant face mask is made from double-layered 100% silk charmeuse with a pocket for filters. These masks operate on a 1:1 donation, too. Buy on Garmentory $ 80

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask Sometimes, sequins can really help. Choose between pink and white to go with any outfit. The interior is made with 100% polyester and the elastic is adjustable. Buy on Revolve $ 26

Protective Face Masks Alice + Olivia is all about boldness. You can choose flora designs, stripes, and the classic “Stacy Squad” pattern modeled after Stacy Bendet, the lead designer of the brand. Buy on alice + olivia $ 13

Pleat Mask These LA-made masks are crafted from 100% cotton and feature adjustable ear straps. For the month of June, the brand is donating $5 from the sale of each mask to Campaign Zero. Buy on Rag & Bone $ 30

Face Coverings These are reusable, machine-washable, and adjustable. Summersalt will donate a mask to a charity for every purchase and you can even email them with suggestions. Buy on SummerSalt $ 32

5 Mask Pack Made from leftover fabric from the brand’s production line, not only are these sustainable but they also are charitable, with Caraa donating a match of every mask purchased. Buy on Caraa $ 25

La Fleur Face Mask Made from 100% cotton, portions of the purchase of these masks go towards the fight against COVID-19. You can choose from a plethora of patterns, from geometric to bananas. Buy on Nicole Miller $ 16

Anthill Fabric Gallery Binokal Reusable Face Masks These masks were handwoven in Abra, Philippines. The pattern, called the Binakol pattern, “is a geometric design the elders of the Itneg tribe believed wore away evil spirits with its dizzying effect.” Buy on Garmentory $ 75

Lady Lancaster Checkerboard Reusable Face Mask This mask is made from double layer cotton and elastic ear bands. Each mask is made from antique textiles, so they will all be unique. Buy on Anthropologie $ 38

Amadi Floral Reusable Face Mask This simple, floral mask is perfect for summertime. It comes in teal and yellow with a pocket for a filter if needed. Buy on Anthropologie $ 14

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.