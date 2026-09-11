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Fall is (almost) officially here, but autumn flavors have already hit the shelves. If you’re looking to skip the sugary pumpkin spice latte this season and get an energy boost with cleaner treats, there are plenty of fall-forward options to add to your arsenal. From delicious candy apple energy drinks to pumpkin spice protein bars, The Vitamin Shoppe is ready to fuel your workouts with tasty fall flavors.

One of our favorites is Gorilla Mind’s energy drinks. Just in time for fall, Gorilla Mind is introducing a new, crisp, and nostalgic flavor: candy apple. Sweet but not overly sugary, this clean energy drink is formulated to support energy without the jitters, enhance focus, and level up your workouts.

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Consuming enough protein is essential when you’re trying to build muscle while maintaining a healthy weight. It repairs muscle fibers, supports new muscle growth, and enhances recovery. If you’re having trouble getting more protein into your diet with food alone, protein powder is the ultimate cheat code. If you’re bored with traditional vanilla and chocolate flavors, BodyTech’s cereal-flavored protein powder is a guilt-free treat.

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Post-workout, protein is especially important. Each Barebells bar delivers 20 grams of protein with zero added sugar. The best part? It now comes in fall’s most iconic flavor: pumpkin spice.