The Best New Launches From Allbirds, Food52, and More

The Porcelain Bakeware Set: Made In, makers of our favorite pan for cooking just about everything, is back with porcelain bakeware. It’s beautiful but highly functional, is oven safe up to 650 degrees, and can handle the toughest recipes, while being beautiful enough to serve your finest meals in.

The Porcelain Bakeware Set Buy at Made In Cookware $ 189

TrinoXO™ Long Sleeve Tee: Allbirds got into the clothing game last year and one thing that stood out for us was their t-shirts. They just released new long sleeve shirts, perfect for spring. And yes, these shirts are also made from crab shells, just like the other ones.

TrinoXO™ Long Sleeve Tee Buy at Allbirds $ 58

Five Two Ultimate Carbon Steel Wok: We love carbon steel and we love Food52’s in house line, Five Two, so needless to say, we’re pretty excited about this one. Beyond being made out of our favorite material, it also comes pre seasoned, and with a few extras—a tempura rack that folds into a steamer, and a glass lid (!).

Five Two Ultimate Carbon Steel Wok Buy at Food52 $ 129

Boy Smells Fine Fragrance Collection: Boy Smells makes some of our favorite candles and now they’ve gotten into the fine fragrance game. This new collection features five new scents to enjoy just as the weather is getting nice. Each bottle has 2.2oz of fragrance and scents range from woody Tantrum (bergamot, mint leaf, sandalwood, vetiver) to floral Rose Load (rhubarb, rose petals, raspberry blossom).

Boy Smells Fine Fragrance Collection Shop at Nordstrom $

Washable Silk Collection: These days, we’re looking forward to wearing comfortable clothes for as long as we’re allowed. Cuyana is here to help ease us back into real clothes with their washable silk collection, which features a top, bomber jacket, muscle tee, and jogger pants that could be worn as PJs, but are perfect to go back to work in.

Washable Silk Collection Shop at Cuyana $

Digestif: In Brightland’s first foray out of the food space, they’ve turned to candles. Digestif is a candle perfect for the kitchen countertop. It’s made with Brightland olive oil, soy, and has notes of neroli, vetiver, and black pepper—perfect for burning right after you take your skillets off the range.

