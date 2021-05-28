The Best New Launches From Allbirds, Rothy’s, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.From shoes perfect for summer to plants from a plant expert, these are the best new launches of the week.

The RSO1 Sneaker: Rothy’s just launched some new sneakers perfect for summer. The RS01 isn’t just a washable white shoe (huzzah!) but also is extremely comfortable and stylish, too. It has a padded ankle collar, a breathable and sustainable fabric, and needless to say, I’ll be wearing them for the rest of the summer.

Allbirds Tree Piper: Allbird’s Piper, one of their best selling shoes has just been released in a new material: tree. Made from Eucalyptus, these are machine washable, flexible, comfy as hell, and another shoe that is simply made for the summertime.

Hilton Carter x Target: Hilton Carter gave us an excellent plant tip, and his recent collab with Target goes a step further. From faux plants, planters, accessories, and propagation methods, Hilton Carter’s line has everything you need to start a greenhouse inside of your living room.

Quince Athleticwear: Quince makes some of our favorite clothing and they just launched a men’s athletic wear line. The line includes hoodies, shorts, and performance pants, and is perfect for working out or just lounging on the couch.

