The Best New Launches From Baggu, Girlfriend Co., and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Baggu Home: Is there anything from Baggu we don’t love? The brand that makes our favorite bags just launched pillow cases, cloths, towels, and more. If you’ve ever wanted to have Baggu designs all over your home, this is the launch you’ve been waiting for.

Fishing Knife Set: Made In makes some of our favorite knives and you can add these to the list as well. Made in partnership with Chef Tom Colicchio, the co-founder of Gramercy Tavern, the Fishing Knife set features two knives, one serrated, one straight-edged, perfect for trimming line while at sea, or filleting your catch shoreside.

White Noise Machine: Tuft & Needle makes my favorite mattress, and to help us sleep even better, they just launched a white noise machine, too. It is app-controlled, sleek as can be, and has several different modes so you can have the perfect amount of white noise to drift off and get a full eight hours.

Girlfriend Collective FLOAT: Girlfriend Collective makes some of Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ favorite leggings, and they just launched some bras and leggings. The FLOAT Legging is perfect for lounging around in and working out in, and they’re all made from recycled water bottles, too.

