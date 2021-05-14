The Best New Launches From Brooklinen, L.L. Bean, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Huckberry x Chaco $110: If you’re a Chaco person (and even if you’re not), we have good news. Huckberry and Chaco have teamed up to release a beautiful edition of the famous shoe just in time for summer. They are calling it the Agave collection, which makes sense: I could see myself hiking around Joshua Tree or the deserts of West Texas in these bad boys.

Huckberry x Chaco Buy at Huckberry $ 110

Beach Towel $75: Brooklinen’s beach towels are back with a fun new redesign. The towels feature moon and sun scapes, perfect for whichever one you identify with (or like more). The towels are plush, perfect for the beach, and stylish enough to use at home or for a picnic, too.

Beach Towel Buy at Brooklinen $ 75

L.L. Bean Capsule Collection: L.L. Bean is known for their vintage styles and they are bringing back some really cool ones with this collection. Styles include the Anorak—a pullover you’ve seen in many Jazzercise videos, a bucket hat, and a tote, all perfect for summer. These are vintage finds that are hard to come by.

L.L. Bean Capsule Collection Shop at L.L. Bean $

Retro Jersey: Everlane launched a new loungewear collection for Women that’s perfect for summer. Whether you’re looking for shorts, pants, or even a hoodie, all of the styles are perfectly retro, reminiscent of 70’s summer camps.

Retro Jersey Shop at Everlane $

Public Goods Dinnerware: Looking to upgrade your dinnerware in time for hosting? Public Goods just launched a new collection that is perfectly simple and sustainable to boot. These are restaurant quality pieces, perfect for any home.

Public Goods Dinnerware Shop at Public Goods $

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.