The Best New Launches From Dagne Dover, Huckberry, and More

The Surplus Collection: Flint and Tinder, Huckberry’s in house brand, just launched a new collection called The Surplus Collection, based off of military clothing, although it certainly doesn’t look like it. Basic styles are combined with tougher-than-average fabrics so even the most rugged workouts can’t ruin their clothing. It includes all the basics you could possibly need these days—from excellent tees, perfectly fitting boxer briefs, socks, and of course, face masks.

Universal Standard x Erdem: Universal Standard is known for their hugely inclusive and fashionable styles, and they’ve now turned that up to 11. Partnering with luxury brand Erdem, an eight-piece capsule collection featuring denim (a first for Erdem) is stylish, beautiful, and is available in sizes 00-40.

Dagne Dover Spring 2021 Collection: With spring having sprung, it’s only fitting that Dagne Dover, one of our favorite bag brands, launched a perfectly spring-y collection. The collection features new bags styles like the Laila Cage Tote, Daily Tote, and Tokyo Turnlock Tote, as well as pastel hues of favorites like the Landon Carryall.

Heated Neck Wrap: After a year of working from home, a heated neck wrap is just what the doctor ordered. Ostrichpillow. While they are better known for their more avant-garde sleep accessories, their heated neck wrap made with natural clay beads and soft fabric allows you to get even heat distribution and much needed pain relief with ease.

