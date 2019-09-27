These Unusual Pillows on Amazon Are Changing The Travel Game

Buying a new travel pillow can feel like rolling the dice: there’s nothing more disappointing than trying one in transit only to discover you’ve purchased a mediocre model or, worse, a pillow that is actively uncomfortable. Enter Ostrich Pillow on Amazon. Traditionally-shaped travel pillows often put strain on your neck and spine. They tend to be ill fitted and encourage tense sleeping positions. Ostrich Pillows come in innovative and zany shapes that provide support as well as an individual, customizable fit. Read: they’re actually comfortable. They don’t leave you stiff and sore, they feature soft, breathable fabrics, and come in truly bold styles. Whether you’re flying internationally, driving cross country, or taking a sneaky siesta at your desk, Ostrich Pillows are a cozy, flexible dream. You just have to be brave enough to use one in public. We’ll take you through a round up of their best offerings, from the semi conventional to the downright bizarre. | Get it on Amazon >

Ostrich Pillow Mini Travel Pillow, $35 on Amazon: The Ostrich Pillow Mini is the snuggly mitten you’ve always been waiting for. This glove-pillow will stay put and stay comfortable on your hand or forearm (the product page also advertises “elbow” use which we haven't quite figured out...) insuring a more familiar, natural sleeping position. The pillow is super lightweight and well-sized and it is supportive enough for multi-hour sleep. Unlike other Ostrich Pillow products, the Mini flies under the radar and won't have your seatmate starring, so it is a great starting point for the uninitiated.

Ostrich Pillow Light Travel Pillow, $45 on Amazon: The Ostrich Pillow Light requires a slightly more adventurous traveler as it’s essentially a pillow crown (you heard that right) that doubles as a sleep mask. An adjustable “head perimeter” insures a snug fit and the interior is truly plush. If you’re happy to ride a commuter train wearing a padded hat to insure a good rest, you are a queen and this is the travel pillow you deserve.

Ostrich Pillow Original Travel Pillow, $99 on Amazon: The Ostrich Pillow Original is, um, hard to explain. It defies logic. It defies words. But we’ll give it a shot: this $99 plush deep sea diver helmet provides the most comfortable sleep on the go you’ve ever imagined. Just pull down your tray table, squeeze into the OG OP, and pass out. Don’t even worry about your neighbors or the flight attendants; you won’t be able to register their shock and awe inside your personal fabric oasis. Embrace the slightly demented octopus look as you allow the Ostrich Pillow to cradle you on your cross country road trip. Go ahead, pass out on your boss’ desk wearing the head of a furless high school mascot. You now own the ultimate travel pillow and have the ability to sleep wherever you want, whenever you want. With great power comes great responsibility.

