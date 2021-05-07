The Best New Launches From Food52, Hydro Flask, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

HydroFlask Outdoor Kitchen: Hydro Flask, makers of one of our favorite water bottles, just launched a set of outdoor kitchen gear that is quite honestly, perfect for indoor kitchens as well. The launch includes plates, and lidded bowls as well as flatware and serveware—all that is easy to clean, insulated, and tough enough for any adventure.

Five Two Fresh Start Laundry Bag: Whenever I take my clothes to the laundromat, I feel a little like Santa, with a sack thrown over my shoulder. Enter the Five Two Laundry Bag, which is a backpack with a drawstring and padded straps to make that dreaded chore so much easier. It’s also made out of 100% recycled yarn.

Salomon XT-6: Huckberry has teamed up with Salomon to craft an exclusive hiking shoe launch just in time for getting out into the great outdoors. The XT-6 was originally built for an ultra-marathoner, this is an exclusive version that doesn’t just look incredibly cool, it will help you conquer any trail in no time, too.

Waxed Herringbone Flight Jacket: Buck Mason, makers of our favorite tee, just launched some new Spring jackets. The Wax Herringbone is a perfect style for warmer weather, and is made with lightweight, breathable material, complete with a suede color and elbow patches.

