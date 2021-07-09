The Best New Launches from Food52, L.L. Bean, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Feast Dinnerware by Yotam Ottolenghi Chef Yotam Ottolenghi and designer Ivo Bisignano teamed up with dinnerware brand Serax to create a dreamy, abstract collection that features minimalist designs of veggies like bell peppers and broccoli. They’re the perfect thing to use now that we can have dinner parties again. Shop at Food52 $

Boy Smells Marble Fruit Not just a candle brand, Boy Smells has a large collection of personal fragrances too, and they just launched a new one. Marble Fruit has notes of pear and nectarine, plus jasmine warm musk and is unisex. But the best part is that Boy Smells is donating 10% of the sales price to The Trevor Project. Shop at Boy Smells $

Full of Pride Mugs Our Place continues to evolve their offerings (I’m a fan of their pan while Staff Writer Daniel Modlin loves their knives and cutting board) and created a new collection of mugs. Queer Japanese-Mexican ceramic artist Viviana Matsuda is behind the design and 20% of proceeds will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry. Shop at Our Place $

Fossil x Space Jam Collection The ‘90s are back in full force with this collab between Fossil and Space Jam. The watch and accessories brand created a Space Jam-inspired collection of watches, backpacks, wallets, and more. Shop at Fossil $

L.L.Bean x Peanuts Two iconic names in wintertime fun, L.L.Bean and Peanuts, have teamed up for a collection of clothes and accessories that will make you want to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas in July. T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and more are emblazoned with Snoopy and Woodstock as Beagle Scout members. Shop at L.L. Bean $

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.