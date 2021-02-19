The Best New Launches from Great Jones, Nomad, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Great Jones Little Sheet: We love Great Jones’ cookware and bakeware and get excited whenever they come out with something new. This launch is no different. The brand’s baking sheet, loved by many of us here at Scouted, is getting a little sister. The Little Sheet is a small but mighty version of the sellout Holy Sheet. You can pick up a pair in Blueberry or Broccoli (blue or green) for your next cooking adventure.

Little Sheet (Set of 2) Buy at Great Jones $ 45

Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Sheets: The Heathered Cashmere sheets from Brooklinen are luxury at its finest. They’re all about cozy, hygge vibes and the brand has expanded its offerings by two. The sheets now come in a classic White and a no-so-classic Jade, which are both colors that can ease you into warmer weather while you hunker down until the snow stops.

Heathered Cashmere Sheet Set Buy at Brooklinen $ 251

Parade Superbloom Collection: Is it too early to start thinking about spring? Parade doesn’t think so. Maker of some of our favorite women’s underwear, this new spring line is full of limited-edition hues inspired by wildflowers: Spring Fling (colorblock), Sunnyside (pale yellow), Vacation (nude), and Four Leaf (bright green).

Superbloom Collection Shop at Parade $

Nomad iPhone 12 Magsafe Cases: Those that have the newest iPhone have been plunged into the world of Magsafe and Nomad wants to make things easy. With the newest charging capabilities of the iPhone 12, the phone accessories brand added Magsafe to their line of natural leather cases and folios so your phone can look sleek and charge sleek, too.

iPhone 12 Magsafe Phone Cases Shop at NOMAD Goods $

Happy Socks x David Bowie: Taking inspiration from David Bowie’s unique outfittings, over-the-top visual experiences, and larger-than-life personality, Happy Socks released a new line for the ages. Bright, bold colors and patterns are emblazoned on calf-length socks that deserve their own performance. There are even kids sizes, because it’s never too early to introduce someone to Bowie.

Happy Socks x David Bowie Collection Shop at Happy Socks $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.