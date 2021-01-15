The Best New Launches From Lululemon, Kelty, w&p, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Navigation Down Jacket: This Huckberry and Lululemon collab is a must have. It has a water resistant layer and is insulated with 700-fill power goose down, plus has plenty of stretch to move with you, no matter where you go. It has handwarmer pockets and is as sleek a down jacket as they come.

Navigation Down Jacket Buy at Huckberry $ 248 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kelty CBD: Kelty, a brand which specializes in outdoors gear, realized that sometimes we have too much fun outdoors. For recovery, they launched a CBD line of pain relieving creams and salves, all designed to help you recover and relax so you can keep doing what you love.

Kelty CBD Buy at Kelty $ 40

Red Hot Always Pan: One of our favorite pans, the Always Pan launched a new colorway. It’s red hot and comes with everything you need for a night in. It also includes the bamboo steamer and cooking chopsticks, so you can really cook just about anything in it.

Red Hot Always Pan Buy at Our Place $ 175

Porter Bags: w&p makes some of our favorite food storage items and they recently released these silicone storage bags. They come in 10 oz, 36 oz, 46 oz, or 50 oz and are made with food-grade silicone so you can cook in them and even throw them in the dishwasher to clean them.

