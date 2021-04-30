The Best New Launches From Adidas, Made In, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Pizza Steel: Made In, the makers of our favorite pan, just launched a pizza steel, perfect for making homemade pizza on the grill outdoors or in the oven inside. It’s made out of blue carbon steel and features 86 perforations to allow for optimal air flow, so you can achieve that brick oven-like crust.

Send Chinatown Love Digital Cookbook: Want to support the AAPI community and become a better home cook? Send Chinatown Love has helped create revenue streams to Chinatown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and just launched a PDF cookbook. Umamicart, a great Asian online supermarket, is also offering kits to go along with the recipes, like the 886’s Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice Kit and Wing Hing’s Baby Shrimp Fried Rice Kit.

Dr. Scholl's x Kate Spade Original Sandal: Kate Spade is one of our favorite bag brands here at Scouted, but we’re here to talk about some shoes. Kate Spade partnered with Dr. Scholls to create two new sandal designs that are a comfy trip down memory lane. The new styles are an updated take on the Original Sandal, created with sustainably crafted wood and Kate Spade details.

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatpants: These are some of our favorite sweatpants and now, they come in a plethora of spring/summer colorways. Clay and Blue Nights are two new colors fromRicher Poorer that feel just fancy enough to wear out and about, something we’ll all be doing soon.

Adidas Formation Collection: This is dubbed a “collection created by women, for women.” There’s zoned compression that moves with your body and comes in sizes 3XS up to 4XL. It features bright, bold hues and all types of pieces from sports bras to leggings. It’s everything you could want in an athletic wear launch.

