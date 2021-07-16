The Best New Launches From Momofuku, Quince, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Quince Rug Collection: Quince makes some of our favorite basics for men and women, and they just launched a brand new rug collection. The rugs are hand tufted by artisans in India, and are highly durable and resistant to shedding. Plus, they have Quince’s signature transparent pricing.

Quince Rug Collection Shop at Quince $

Xiao Chi Jie Soup Dumplings: I love soup dumplings but making them at home is difficult. Or so I thought. This new brand sends you a pack of 50 to store in your freezer, and you can just steam them over the stove. They’re done in 10 minutes, and are as delicious as many soup dumplings I’ve had at restaurants.

Xiao Chi Jie Soup Dumplings Shop at Xiao Chi Jie $

Momofuku X East Fork: East Fork is my favorite pottery brand and they just launched a new collection with Momofuku. There are two glazes, a bright yellow and a lovely green that will upgrade your table setting. Just in time, too. I’m starting to have people over again.

Momofuku X East Fork Shop at East Fork $

Richer Poorer: Richer Poorer’s Autumn Line is here with Cloud Weave Robes, Terry Sweatshorts, Recycled Fleece Hoodies and much more. Everything is soft as can be and will keep you comfortable all day long.

Richer Poorer Shop at Richer Poorer $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.