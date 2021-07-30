The Best New Launches From Parachute, Omsom, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Non Stick ½ Sheet Pan: Made In, makers of some of our favorite cookware just launched a ½ sheet pan we adore. I’m planning on roasting veggies on this bad boy until someone tells me to stop.

Non Stick ½ Sheet Pan Shop at Made In Cookware $

Heat Lover’s Set: Omsom, which is Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas’ foolproof way to make asian cuisine at home, just launched a Heat Lover’s set to help you spice things up. The starter’s include Thai Larb, Korean Spicy Bulgogi, Thai Krapow, and Chinese Mala Salad.

Heat Lover’s Set Shop at Omsom $

The Dining Set: If you’re looking for outdoor furniture, Neighbor should be on your radar. While the brand is known for their outdoor sofas, they just launched an outdoor dining set that is absolutely gorgeous. It will up the ante of any dinner al fresco—that’s for sure.

The Dining Set Shop at Neighbor $

Linen Loungewear: Parachute, one of our favorite home decor brands, just launched new loungewear. The launch is all linen, and includes tops and bottoms and a house dress for women as well. I can’t wait to lounge in these pieces in style.

Parachute Linen Loungewear Shop at Parachute $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.